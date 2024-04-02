Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.90% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

02 Apr 2024, 3:43:14 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares close at ₹146.00, up 0.90%
02 Apr 2024, 3:33:04 PM IST
Shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd closed at ₹146.00, up 0.97%. The day's high was ₹148.15 and low was ₹144.30, and the total traded volume stood at 59,109,805.
02 Apr 2024, 3:18:51 PM IST
02 Apr 2024, 3:12:46 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,868.77, Nifty at 22,433.35 at 15:09 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 145.78 points to 73,868.77 at 15:09 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 28.65 to 22,433.35 points as of 15:09 IST.
02 Apr 2024, 3:02:40 PM IST
02 Apr 2024, 2:46:29 PM IST
02 Apr 2024, 2:18:04 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd: 52-week high & low
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹192.80 and 52-week low of ₹26.70. At last count, the stock was up 1.21% at ₹145.95.
02 Apr 2024, 1:47:42 PM IST
48,011,507 Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares change hands
The Finance company saw 48,011,507 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
02 Apr 2024, 1:17:14 PM IST
02 Apr 2024, 1:01:02 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd: 52-week high & low
02 Apr 2024, 12:48:55 PM IST
02 Apr 2024, 12:30:41 PM IST
02 Apr 2024, 12:04:17 PM IST
At earnings per share of ₹4.62, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 31.34 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 3.92 times its price-to-book ratio.
02 Apr 2024, 11:46:03 AM IST
02 Apr 2024, 11:33:53 AM IST
28,512,486 Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares change hands
02 Apr 2024, 11:17:37 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,851.16, Nifty at 22,400.75 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 163.39 points to 73,851.16 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 61.25 to 22,400.75 points as of 11:15 IST.
02 Apr 2024, 11:03:22 AM IST
02 Apr 2024, 10:47:09 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 25,868,006.
02 Apr 2024, 10:16:17 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd stock up 4.41% in 5 days
While the Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd share gained 2.77% today, the scip is up 13.73% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 202.67% and one-year return of 446.94%.
02 Apr 2024, 10:01:46 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 1.04% intraday against a 1.04% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
02 Apr 2024, 9:47:38 AM IST
