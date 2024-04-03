Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.51% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

03 Apr 2024, 3:44:40 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares close at ₹145.30, down 0.51%
03 Apr 2024, 3:34:31 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd closed at ₹145.60, down 0.55%. The day's high was ₹147.80 and low was ₹144.50, and the total traded volume stood at 42,627,558.
03 Apr 2024, 3:16:34 PM IST
03 Apr 2024, 3:12:31 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,858.03, Nifty at 22,448.90 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 45.88 points to 73,858.03 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 4.40 to 22,448.90 points as of 15:10 IST.
03 Apr 2024, 3:02:25 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd SWOT Analysis
03 Apr 2024, 2:48:11 PM IST
03 Apr 2024, 2:17:44 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd: 52-week high & low
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹192.80 and 52-week low of ₹26.70. At last count, the stock was down 0.34% at ₹145.70.
03 Apr 2024, 1:47:24 PM IST
31,539,815 Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares change hands
The Finance company saw 31,539,815 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
03 Apr 2024, 1:16:56 PM IST
03 Apr 2024, 1:02:47 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd: 52-week high & low
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹192.80 and 52-week low of ₹26.70. At last count, the stock was down 0.07% at ₹145.80.
03 Apr 2024, 12:48:36 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Stock Summary
03 Apr 2024, 12:34:28 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd with peer listed stocks
03 Apr 2024, 12:03:57 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹4.62, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 30.82 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 3.86 times its price-to-book ratio.
03 Apr 2024, 11:47:42 AM IST
03 Apr 2024, 11:31:30 AM IST
23,501,472 Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares change hands
The Finance company saw 23,501,472 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
03 Apr 2024, 11:15:20 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,929.36, Nifty at 22,427.80 at 11:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 25.45 points to 73,929.36 at 11:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 25.50 to 22,427.80 points as of 11:10 IST.
03 Apr 2024, 11:01:10 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd versus peer group stocks
03 Apr 2024, 10:47:01 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 18,595,198.
03 Apr 2024, 10:16:41 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd stock up 4.41% in 5 days
While the Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd share gained 2.77% today, the scip is up 13.73% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 202.67% and one-year return of 446.94%.
03 Apr 2024, 10:02:32 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.55% intraday against a 0.55% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
03 Apr 2024, 9:46:20 AM IST
