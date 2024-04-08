Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.03% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

08 Apr 2024, 3:40:54 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares close at ₹147.50, down 0.03%
08 Apr 2024, 3:32:49 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd closed at ₹148.20, down 0.37%. The day's high was ₹152.50 and low was ₹147.00, and the total traded volume stood at 57,781,986.
08 Apr 2024, 3:18:37 PM IST
08 Apr 2024, 3:12:32 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,735.21, Nifty at 22,669.40 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 486.99 points to 74,735.21 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 155.70 to 22,669.40 points as of 15:10 IST.
08 Apr 2024, 3:02:25 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd SWOT Analysis
08 Apr 2024, 2:46:13 PM IST
08 Apr 2024, 2:15:46 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd: 52-week high & low
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹192.80 and 52-week low of ₹27.20. At last count, the stock was down 0.41% at ₹147.40.
08 Apr 2024, 1:47:26 PM IST
46,788,203 Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares change hands
The Finance company saw 46,788,203 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
08 Apr 2024, 1:16:56 PM IST
08 Apr 2024, 1:00:41 PM IST
08 Apr 2024, 12:48:34 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Stock Summary
08 Apr 2024, 12:32:25 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd with peer listed stocks
08 Apr 2024, 12:03:54 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹4.62, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 32.00 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 4.00 times its price-to-book ratio.
08 Apr 2024, 11:47:42 AM IST
08 Apr 2024, 11:31:30 AM IST
08 Apr 2024, 11:17:21 AM IST
08 Apr 2024, 11:01:09 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd versus peer group stocks
08 Apr 2024, 10:48:59 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 34,698,134.
08 Apr 2024, 10:18:40 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd stock up 4.41% in 5 days
While the Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd share gained 2.77% today, the scip is up 13.73% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 202.67% and one-year return of 446.94%.
08 Apr 2024, 10:04:30 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 1.52% intraday against a 1.52% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
08 Apr 2024, 9:48:19 AM IST
