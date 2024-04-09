Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.07% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

09 Apr 2024, 3:41:06 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares close at ₹147.35, down 0.07%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
09 Apr 2024, 3:33:00 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd closed at ₹147.35, down 0.37%. The day's high was ₹149.35 and low was ₹145.60, and the total traded volume stood at 38,687,121.
09 Apr 2024, 3:16:48 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd share price chart today
09 Apr 2024, 3:12:46 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,657.14, Nifty at 22,640.15 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 85.36 points to 74,657.14 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 26.15 to 22,640.15 points as of 15:10 IST.
09 Apr 2024, 3:00:37 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd SWOT Analysis
09 Apr 2024, 2:48:31 PM IST
Here's how Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd price chart looks like today
09 Apr 2024, 2:18:08 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd: 52-week high & low
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹192.80 and 52-week low of ₹27.25. At last count, the stock was down 0.51% at ₹146.15.
09 Apr 2024, 1:47:48 PM IST
31,042,204 Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares change hands
The Finance company saw 31,042,204 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
09 Apr 2024, 1:17:23 PM IST
Here's how Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd price chart looks like today
09 Apr 2024, 1:03:15 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd: 52-week high & low
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹192.80 and 52-week low of ₹27.25. At last count, the stock was down 0.10% at ₹147.80.
09 Apr 2024, 12:45:02 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Stock Summary
09 Apr 2024, 12:30:51 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd with peer listed stocks
09 Apr 2024, 12:00:34 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹4.62, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 31.94 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 4.00 times its price-to-book ratio.
09 Apr 2024, 11:48:28 AM IST
Here's how Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd price chart looks like today
09 Apr 2024, 11:32:20 AM IST
23,558,210 Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares change hands
The Finance company saw 23,558,210 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
09 Apr 2024, 11:16:08 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 75,079.27, Nifty at 22,750.50 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 336.77 points to 75,079.27 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 84.20 to 22,750.50 points as of 11:15 IST.
09 Apr 2024, 11:03:58 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd versus peer group stocks
09 Apr 2024, 10:47:46 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 20,381,269.
09 Apr 2024, 10:19:27 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd stock down 4.41% in 5 days
While the Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd share lost 2.77% today, the scip is down 13.73% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 202.67% and one-year return of 446.94%.
09 Apr 2024, 10:01:12 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares underperform Sensex
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 0.58% intraday against a 0.58% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
09 Apr 2024, 9:47:04 AM IST
Here's how Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd price chart looks like today