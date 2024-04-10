Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.34% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

10 Apr 2024, 3:40:57 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares close at ₹146.70, down 0.34%
10 Apr 2024, 3:32:53 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd closed at ₹146.75, down 0.34%. The day's high was ₹148.55 and low was ₹146.50, and the total traded volume stood at 20,378,201.
10 Apr 2024, 3:18:43 PM IST
10 Apr 2024, 3:12:39 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 75,079.71, Nifty at 22,746.50 at 15:09 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 396.01 points to 75,079.71 at 15:09 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 103.75 to 22,746.50 points as of 15:09 IST.
10 Apr 2024, 3:02:33 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd SWOT Analysis
10 Apr 2024, 2:46:22 PM IST
10 Apr 2024, 2:15:54 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd: 52-week high & low
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹192.80 and 52-week low of ₹27.25. At last count, the stock was down 0.27% at ₹146.60.
10 Apr 2024, 1:47:35 PM IST
15,748,740 Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares change hands
The Finance company saw 15,748,740 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
10 Apr 2024, 1:19:12 PM IST
10 Apr 2024, 1:00:59 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd: 52-week high & low
10 Apr 2024, 12:48:53 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Stock Summary
10 Apr 2024, 12:32:44 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd with peer listed stocks
10 Apr 2024, 12:04:27 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹4.62, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 31.85 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 3.99 times its price-to-book ratio.
10 Apr 2024, 11:48:17 AM IST
10 Apr 2024, 11:32:08 AM IST
12,861,317 Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares change hands
The Finance company saw 12,861,317 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
10 Apr 2024, 11:17:56 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,916.77, Nifty at 22,702.75 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 233.07 points to 74,916.77 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 60.00 to 22,702.75 points as of 11:15 IST.
10 Apr 2024, 11:03:49 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd versus peer group stocks
10 Apr 2024, 10:47:39 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 10,996,868.
10 Apr 2024, 10:17:21 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd stock up 4.41% in 5 days
While the Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd share gained 2.77% today, the scip is up 13.73% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 202.67% and one-year return of 446.94%.
10 Apr 2024, 10:01:09 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.20% intraday against a 0.20% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
10 Apr 2024, 9:49:02 AM IST
