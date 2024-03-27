scorecardresearch
Indus Towers Share Price LIVE: M-cap at 76.44 Thousand Crore; here's a comparison with peers

Business Today Desk | Updated Mar 27, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

Indus Towers Ltd Stock Price Live: The Indus Towers Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Indus Towers Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹283.65, up 4.55%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹286.00 and ₹135.80 in the last one year. At last count, the Indus Towers Ltd sector company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹76.44 Thousand Crore. Here’s a deep dive Indus Towers Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights

27 Mar 2024, 3:18:57 PM IST

27 Mar 2024, 3:12:50 PM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 72,925.75, Nifty at 22,155.35 at 09:25 IST

The 30-share Sensex was up 455.45 points to 72,925.75 at 09:25 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 150.65 to 22,155.35 points as of 09:25 IST.
27 Mar 2024, 3:02:39 PM IST

Indus Towers Ltd SWOT Analysis

27 Mar 2024, 2:48:22 PM IST

27 Mar 2024, 1:47:05 PM IST

27 Mar 2024, 1:18:27 PM IST

27 Mar 2024, 12:47:49 PM IST

Indus Towers Ltd Stock Summary

27 Mar 2024, 12:31:32 PM IST

Mid Cap comparison of Indus Towers Ltd with peer listed stocks

27 Mar 2024, 12:00:50 PM IST

Indus Towers Ltd valuations

At earnings per share of ₹20.71, Indus Towers Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 13.70 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 3.23 times its price-to-book ratio.
27 Mar 2024, 11:46:38 AM IST

27 Mar 2024, 11:32:25 AM IST

27 Mar 2024, 11:22:12 AM IST

27 Mar 2024, 11:01:48 AM IST

Indus Towers Ltd versus peer group stocks

27 Mar 2024, 10:47:36 AM IST

Indus Towers Ltd Stock trade volume update

The total volume of Indus Towers Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 09:25 IST stands at 1,689,177.
27 Mar 2024, 9:48:31 AM IST

27 Mar 2024, 9:34:15 AM IST

Want to know how Indus Towers Ltd's cash flows look like? See below

27 Mar 2024, 9:03:10 AM IST

How Indus Towers Ltd performed in last 4 quarters

27 Mar 2024, 8:50:00 AM IST

Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Indus Towers Ltd. The Indus Towers Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Indus Towers Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹286.50, up 4.55%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹286.00 and ₹135.80 in the last one year. At last count, the Indus Towers Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹76.44 Thousand Crore. Here’s a deep dive Indus Towers Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.



NOTE: This blog is auto-generated and auto-updated from the data received from official sources and Business Today group reporters. This has not been written by an Business Today staffer.
