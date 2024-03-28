IndusInd Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 1.19% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

28 Mar 2024, 3:42:46 PM IST
IndusInd Bank Ltd shares close at ₹1,553.00, up 1.23%
28 Mar 2024, 3:32:38 PM IST
IndusInd Bank Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of IndusInd Bank Ltd closed at ₹1,551.35, up 1.27%. The day's high was ₹1,564.50 and low was ₹1,533.60, and the total traded volume stood at 3,899,404.
28 Mar 2024, 3:18:27 PM IST
28 Mar 2024, 3:10:21 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,786.48, Nifty at 22,472.40 at 15:05 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 790.17 points to 73,786.48 at 15:05 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 348.75 to 22,472.40 points as of 15:05 IST.
28 Mar 2024, 3:04:17 PM IST
28 Mar 2024, 2:48:04 PM IST
28 Mar 2024, 2:31:46 PM IST
IndusInd Bank Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 1.54%; m-cap at 1.21 Lakh Crore
The IndusInd Bank Ltd stock has gained 0.98% in 1 day, gained 6.38% in the 1 week, gained 2.71% in 1 month, lost 4.0% 3 months, gained 6.76% in 6 months, gained 51.41% in 1 year, gained 16.86% in 3 years, and lost 3.2% in 5 years.
28 Mar 2024, 2:17:37 PM IST
IndusInd Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low
IndusInd Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,694.50 and 52-week low of ₹1,007.20. At last count, the stock was up 1.45% at ₹1,557.85.
28 Mar 2024, 1:47:16 PM IST
2,252,682 IndusInd Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 2,252,682 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
28 Mar 2024, 1:33:02 PM IST
IndusInd Bank Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how IndusInd Bank Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
28 Mar 2024, 1:16:50 PM IST
28 Mar 2024, 1:02:42 PM IST
IndusInd Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,694.50 and 52-week low of ₹1,007.20. At last count, the stock was up 1.26% at ₹1,551.10.
28 Mar 2024, 12:48:28 PM IST
28 Mar 2024, 12:32:16 PM IST
28 Mar 2024, 12:01:40 PM IST
At earnings per share of ₹111.42, IndusInd Bank Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 13.76 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.06 times its price-to-book ratio.
28 Mar 2024, 11:47:32 AM IST
28 Mar 2024, 11:31:19 AM IST
28 Mar 2024, 11:17:11 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,800.40, Nifty at 22,346.45 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 804.09 points to 73,800.40 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 222.80 to 22,346.45 points as of 11:15 IST.
28 Mar 2024, 11:00:59 AM IST
28 Mar 2024, 10:46:50 AM IST
IndusInd Bank Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of IndusInd Bank Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 1,196,214.
28 Mar 2024, 10:18:32 AM IST
IndusInd Bank Ltd stock up 6.38% in 5 days
While the IndusInd Bank Ltd share gained 0.98% today, the scip is up 2.71% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 6.76% and one-year return of 51.41%.