Infosys Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.26% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

01 Apr 2024, 3:42:07 PM IST
Infosys Ltd shares close at ₹1,497.50, down 0.20%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
01 Apr 2024, 3:36:00 PM IST
Infosys Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Infosys Ltd closed at ₹1,497.50, down 0.26%. The day's high was ₹1,529.95 and low was ₹1,492.80, and the total traded volume stood at 6,578,361.
01 Apr 2024, 3:17:43 PM IST
Infosys Ltd share price chart today
01 Apr 2024, 3:13:39 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,987.60, Nifty at 22,460.25 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 336.25 points to 73,987.60 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 133.35 to 22,460.25 points as of 15:10 IST.
01 Apr 2024, 3:03:34 PM IST
Infosys Ltd SWOT Analysis
01 Apr 2024, 2:47:22 PM IST
Here's how Infosys Ltd price chart looks like today
01 Apr 2024, 2:33:10 PM IST
Infosys Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.20%; m-cap at 6.23 Lakh Crore
The Infosys Ltd stock has gained 2.02% in 1 day, gained 2.15% in the 1 week, gained 8.51% in 1 month, gained 22.29% 3 months, gained 25.35% in 6 months, gained 7.96% in 1 year, gained 8.13% in 3 years, and gained 18.01% in 5 years.
01 Apr 2024, 2:16:56 PM IST
Infosys Ltd: 52-week high & low
Infosys Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,733.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,185.30. At last count, the stock was up 0.30% at ₹1,501.00.
01 Apr 2024, 1:48:37 PM IST
4,392,402 Infosys Ltd shares change hands
The IT - Software company saw 4,392,402 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
01 Apr 2024, 1:34:23 PM IST
Infosys Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Infosys Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
01 Apr 2024, 1:16:10 PM IST
Here's how Infosys Ltd price chart looks like today
01 Apr 2024, 1:01:58 PM IST
Infosys Ltd: 52-week high & low
Infosys Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,733.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,185.30. At last count, the stock was up 0.18% at ₹1,499.05.
01 Apr 2024, 12:45:49 PM IST
Infosys Ltd Stock Summary
01 Apr 2024, 12:31:39 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Infosys Ltd with peer listed stocks
01 Apr 2024, 12:03:14 PM IST
Infosys Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹58.76, Infosys Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 25.51 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 8.88 times its price-to-book ratio.
01 Apr 2024, 11:49:00 AM IST
Here's how Infosys Ltd price chart looks like today
01 Apr 2024, 11:32:51 AM IST
0 Infosys Ltd shares change hands
The IT - Software company saw 0 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
01 Apr 2024, 11:18:41 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,000.77, Nifty at 22,477.05 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 349.42 points to 74,000.77 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 150.15 to 22,477.05 points as of 11:15 IST.
01 Apr 2024, 11:02:32 AM IST
Infosys Ltd versus peer group stocks
01 Apr 2024, 10:46:20 AM IST
Infosys Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Infosys Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 2,426,321.
01 Apr 2024, 10:17:59 AM IST
Infosys Ltd stock up 2.15% in 5 days
While the Infosys Ltd share gained 2.02% today, the scip is up 8.51% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 25.35% and one-year return of 7.96%.