Infosys Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.81% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

02 Apr 2024, 3:43:14 PM IST
Infosys Ltd shares close at ₹1,483.90, down 0.81%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
02 Apr 2024, 3:33:04 PM IST
Infosys Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Infosys Ltd closed at ₹1,483.90, down 0.83%. The day's high was ₹1,493.15 and low was ₹1,480.85, and the total traded volume stood at 7,277,710.
02 Apr 2024, 3:18:51 PM IST
Infosys Ltd share price chart today
02 Apr 2024, 3:12:46 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,868.77, Nifty at 22,433.35 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 145.78 points to 73,868.77 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 28.65 to 22,433.35 points as of 15:10 IST.
02 Apr 2024, 3:02:40 PM IST
Infosys Ltd SWOT Analysis
02 Apr 2024, 2:46:29 PM IST
Here's how Infosys Ltd price chart looks like today
02 Apr 2024, 2:34:19 PM IST
Infosys Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.89%; m-cap at 6.15 Lakh Crore
The Infosys Ltd stock has gained 2.02% in 1 day, gained 2.15% in the 1 week, gained 8.51% in 1 month, gained 22.29% 3 months, gained 25.35% in 6 months, gained 7.96% in 1 year, gained 8.13% in 3 years, and gained 18.01% in 5 years.
02 Apr 2024, 2:18:04 PM IST
Infosys Ltd: 52-week high & low
Infosys Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,733.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,185.30. At last count, the stock was down 0.82% at ₹1,482.25.
02 Apr 2024, 1:47:42 PM IST
4,577,057 Infosys Ltd shares change hands
The IT - Software company saw 4,577,057 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
02 Apr 2024, 1:33:27 PM IST
Infosys Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Infosys Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
02 Apr 2024, 1:17:14 PM IST
Here's how Infosys Ltd price chart looks like today
02 Apr 2024, 1:01:02 PM IST
Infosys Ltd: 52-week high & low
Infosys Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,733.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,185.30. At last count, the stock was down 0.75% at ₹1,484.25.
02 Apr 2024, 12:48:55 PM IST
Infosys Ltd Stock Summary
02 Apr 2024, 12:30:41 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Infosys Ltd with peer listed stocks
02 Apr 2024, 12:04:17 PM IST
Infosys Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹58.76, Infosys Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 25.46 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 8.86 times its price-to-book ratio.
02 Apr 2024, 11:46:03 AM IST
Here's how Infosys Ltd price chart looks like today
02 Apr 2024, 11:33:53 AM IST
2,930,687 Infosys Ltd shares change hands
The IT - Software company saw 2,930,687 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
02 Apr 2024, 11:17:37 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,851.16, Nifty at 22,400.75 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 163.39 points to 73,851.16 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 61.25 to 22,400.75 points as of 11:15 IST.
02 Apr 2024, 11:03:22 AM IST
Infosys Ltd versus peer group stocks
02 Apr 2024, 10:47:09 AM IST
Infosys Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Infosys Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 2,235,299.
02 Apr 2024, 10:22:33 AM IST
Infosys Ltd stock down 2.15% in 5 days
While the Infosys Ltd share lost 2.02% today, the scip is down 8.51% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 25.35% and one-year return of 7.96%.