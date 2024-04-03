Infosys Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.09% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

03 Apr 2024, 3:42:37 PM IST
Infosys Ltd shares close at ₹1,480.60, down 0.09%
03 Apr 2024, 3:34:31 PM IST
Infosys Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Infosys Ltd closed at ₹1,480.60, down 0.09%. The day's high was ₹1,495.10 and low was ₹1,475.00, and the total traded volume stood at 8,732,682.
03 Apr 2024, 3:16:34 PM IST
Infosys Ltd share price chart today
03 Apr 2024, 3:12:31 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,858.03, Nifty at 22,448.90 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 45.88 points to 73,858.03 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 4.40 to 22,448.90 points as of 15:10 IST.
03 Apr 2024, 3:02:25 PM IST
Infosys Ltd SWOT Analysis
03 Apr 2024, 2:48:11 PM IST
Here's how Infosys Ltd price chart looks like today
03 Apr 2024, 2:31:52 PM IST
Infosys Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.52%; m-cap at 6.19 Lakh Crore
The Infosys Ltd stock has gained 2.02% in 1 day, gained 2.15% in the 1 week, gained 8.51% in 1 month, gained 22.29% 3 months, gained 25.35% in 6 months, gained 7.96% in 1 year, gained 8.13% in 3 years, and gained 18.01% in 5 years.
03 Apr 2024, 2:17:44 PM IST
Infosys Ltd: 52-week high & low
Infosys Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,733.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,185.30. At last count, the stock was up 0.33% at ₹1,489.65.
03 Apr 2024, 1:47:24 PM IST
6,398,653 Infosys Ltd shares change hands
The IT - Software company saw 6,398,653 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
03 Apr 2024, 1:33:10 PM IST
Infosys Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Infosys Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
03 Apr 2024, 1:16:56 PM IST
Here's how Infosys Ltd price chart looks like today
03 Apr 2024, 1:02:47 PM IST
Infosys Ltd: 52-week high & low
Infosys Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,733.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,185.30. At last count, the stock was up 0.35% at ₹1,487.75.
03 Apr 2024, 12:48:36 PM IST
Infosys Ltd Stock Summary
03 Apr 2024, 12:34:28 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Infosys Ltd with peer listed stocks
03 Apr 2024, 12:03:57 PM IST
Infosys Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹58.76, Infosys Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 25.24 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 8.79 times its price-to-book ratio.
03 Apr 2024, 11:47:42 AM IST
Here's how Infosys Ltd price chart looks like today
03 Apr 2024, 11:31:30 AM IST
4,402,753 Infosys Ltd shares change hands
The IT - Software company saw 4,402,753 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
03 Apr 2024, 11:15:20 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,929.36, Nifty at 22,427.80 at 11:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 25.45 points to 73,929.36 at 11:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 25.50 to 22,427.80 points as of 11:10 IST.
03 Apr 2024, 11:01:10 AM IST
Infosys Ltd versus peer group stocks
03 Apr 2024, 10:47:01 AM IST
Infosys Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Infosys Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 3,576,129.
03 Apr 2024, 10:16:41 AM IST
Infosys Ltd stock down 2.15% in 5 days
While the Infosys Ltd share lost 2.02% today, the scip is down 8.51% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 25.35% and one-year return of 7.96%.