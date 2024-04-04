Infosys Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.48% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

04 Apr 2024, 3:41:56 PM IST
Infosys Ltd shares close at ₹1,486.70, up 0.48%
04 Apr 2024, 3:31:47 PM IST
Infosys Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Infosys Ltd closed at ₹1,489.00, up 0.33%. The day's high was ₹1,495.65 and low was ₹1,468.00, and the total traded volume stood at 11,186,222.
04 Apr 2024, 3:17:38 PM IST
04 Apr 2024, 3:01:19 PM IST
Infosys Ltd SWOT Analysis
04 Apr 2024, 2:47:10 PM IST
04 Apr 2024, 2:32:55 PM IST
Infosys Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.49%; m-cap at 6.18 Lakh Crore
The Infosys Ltd stock has gained 2.02% in 1 day, gained 2.15% in the 1 week, gained 8.51% in 1 month, gained 22.29% 3 months, gained 25.35% in 6 months, gained 7.96% in 1 year, gained 8.13% in 3 years, and gained 18.01% in 5 years.
04 Apr 2024, 2:16:40 PM IST
Infosys Ltd: 52-week high & low
Infosys Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,733.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,185.30. At last count, the stock was up 0.55% at ₹1,487.90.
04 Apr 2024, 1:48:20 PM IST
8,674,840 Infosys Ltd shares change hands
The IT - Software company saw 8,674,840 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
04 Apr 2024, 1:31:59 PM IST
Infosys Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Infosys Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
04 Apr 2024, 1:17:51 PM IST
04 Apr 2024, 1:03:42 PM IST
04 Apr 2024, 12:47:29 PM IST
Infosys Ltd Stock Summary
04 Apr 2024, 12:31:17 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Infosys Ltd with peer listed stocks
04 Apr 2024, 12:00:47 PM IST
Infosys Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹58.76, Infosys Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 25.20 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 8.77 times its price-to-book ratio.
04 Apr 2024, 11:46:38 AM IST
04 Apr 2024, 11:34:31 AM IST
04 Apr 2024, 11:16:16 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,686.58, Nifty at 22,362.95 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 190.24 points to 73,686.58 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 71.70 to 22,362.95 points as of 11:15 IST.
04 Apr 2024, 11:02:07 AM IST
Infosys Ltd versus peer group stocks
04 Apr 2024, 10:45:51 AM IST
Infosys Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Infosys Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 3,892,966.
04 Apr 2024, 10:17:34 AM IST
Infosys Ltd stock down 2.15% in 5 days
While the Infosys Ltd share lost 2.02% today, the scip is down 8.51% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 25.35% and one-year return of 7.96%.
04 Apr 2024, 10:01:20 AM IST
Infosys Ltd shares underperform Sensex
Infosys Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 0.03% intraday against a 0.03% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.