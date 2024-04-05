Infosys Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.59% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

05 Apr 2024, 3:44:37 PM IST
Infosys Ltd shares close at ₹1,479.10, down 0.39%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
05 Apr 2024, 3:32:28 PM IST
Infosys Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Infosys Ltd closed at ₹1,480.40, down 0.52%. The day's high was ₹1,486.70 and low was ₹1,476.05, and the total traded volume stood at 5,068,799.
05 Apr 2024, 3:16:11 PM IST
Infosys Ltd share price chart today
05 Apr 2024, 3:12:09 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,243.09, Nifty at 22,496.55 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 15.46 points to 74,243.09 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 18.10 to 22,496.55 points as of 15:10 IST.
05 Apr 2024, 3:01:58 PM IST
Infosys Ltd SWOT Analysis
05 Apr 2024, 2:47:49 PM IST
Here's how Infosys Ltd price chart looks like today
05 Apr 2024, 2:39:42 PM IST
Infosys Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.46%; m-cap at 6.14 Lakh Crore
The Infosys Ltd stock has gained 2.02% in 1 day, gained 2.15% in the 1 week, gained 8.51% in 1 month, gained 22.29% 3 months, gained 25.35% in 6 months, gained 7.96% in 1 year, gained 8.13% in 3 years, and gained 18.01% in 5 years.
05 Apr 2024, 2:19:24 PM IST
Infosys Ltd: 52-week high & low
Infosys Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,733.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,185.30. At last count, the stock was down 0.38% at ₹1,480.10.
05 Apr 2024, 1:49:02 PM IST
3,054,024 Infosys Ltd shares change hands
The IT - Software company saw 3,054,024 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
05 Apr 2024, 1:32:46 PM IST
Infosys Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Infosys Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
05 Apr 2024, 1:18:35 PM IST
Here's how Infosys Ltd price chart looks like today
05 Apr 2024, 1:00:21 PM IST
Infosys Ltd: 52-week high & low
Infosys Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,733.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,185.30. At last count, the stock was down 0.56% at ₹1,479.55.
05 Apr 2024, 12:48:13 PM IST
Infosys Ltd Stock Summary
05 Apr 2024, 12:32:00 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Infosys Ltd with peer listed stocks
05 Apr 2024, 12:03:27 PM IST
Infosys Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹58.76, Infosys Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 25.30 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 8.81 times its price-to-book ratio.
05 Apr 2024, 11:47:14 AM IST
Here's how Infosys Ltd price chart looks like today
05 Apr 2024, 11:33:04 AM IST
2,096,181 Infosys Ltd shares change hands
The IT - Software company saw 2,096,181 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
05 Apr 2024, 11:16:50 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,216.32, Nifty at 22,506.40 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 11.31 points to 74,216.32 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 8.25 to 22,506.40 points as of 11:15 IST.
05 Apr 2024, 11:02:42 AM IST
Infosys Ltd versus peer group stocks
05 Apr 2024, 10:46:29 AM IST
Infosys Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Infosys Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 1,790,405.
05 Apr 2024, 10:18:06 AM IST
Infosys Ltd stock down 2.15% in 5 days
While the Infosys Ltd share lost 2.02% today, the scip is down 8.51% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 25.35% and one-year return of 7.96%.