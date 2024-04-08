scorecardresearch
Infosys Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.12% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

Business Today Desk | Updated Apr 08, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

Infosys Ltd Stock Price Live: The Infosys Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Infosys Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹1,479.10, down 0.51%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹1,733.00 and ₹1,185.30 in the last one year. At last count, the Infosys Ltd sector company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹6.14 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive Infosys Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights

08 Apr 2024, 3:40:54 PM IST

Infosys Ltd shares close at ₹1,476.70, down 0.12%

08 Apr 2024, 3:32:49 PM IST

Infosys Ltd Stock Price Recap

Shares of Infosys Ltd closed at ₹1,475.50, down 0.08%. The day's high was ₹1,490.95 and low was ₹1,474.10, and the total traded volume stood at 6,608,027.
08 Apr 2024, 3:18:37 PM IST

08 Apr 2024, 3:12:32 PM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 74,735.21, Nifty at 22,669.40 at 15:10 IST

The 30-share Sensex was up 486.99 points to 74,735.21 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 155.70 to 22,669.40 points as of 15:10 IST.
08 Apr 2024, 3:02:25 PM IST

08 Apr 2024, 2:46:13 PM IST

08 Apr 2024, 2:34:01 PM IST

Infosys Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.01%; m-cap at 6.14 Lakh Crore

The Infosys Ltd stock has gained 2.02% in 1 day, gained 2.15% in the 1 week, gained 8.51% in 1 month, gained 22.29% 3 months, gained 25.35% in 6 months, gained 7.96% in 1 year, gained 8.13% in 3 years, and gained 18.01% in 5 years.
08 Apr 2024, 2:15:46 PM IST

Infosys Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,733.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,185.30. At last count, the stock was down 0.03% at ₹1,478.90.
08 Apr 2024, 1:47:26 PM IST

3,887,566 Infosys Ltd shares change hands

The IT - Software company saw 3,887,566 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
08 Apr 2024, 1:33:11 PM IST

Here’s how Infosys Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
08 Apr 2024, 1:16:56 PM IST

08 Apr 2024, 1:00:41 PM IST

Infosys Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,733.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,185.30. At last count, the stock was up 0.19% at ₹1,479.75.
08 Apr 2024, 12:48:34 PM IST

08 Apr 2024, 12:32:25 PM IST

08 Apr 2024, 12:03:54 PM IST

Infosys Ltd valuations

At earnings per share of ₹58.76, Infosys Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 25.18 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 8.77 times its price-to-book ratio.
08 Apr 2024, 11:47:42 AM IST

08 Apr 2024, 11:31:30 AM IST

08 Apr 2024, 11:17:21 AM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 74,609.39, Nifty at 22,629.30 at 11:15 IST

The 30-share Sensex was up 361.17 points to 74,609.39 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 115.60 to 22,629.30 points as of 11:15 IST.
08 Apr 2024, 11:01:09 AM IST

08 Apr 2024, 10:48:59 AM IST

Infosys Ltd Stock trade volume update

The total volume of Infosys Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 1,667,394.
08 Apr 2024, 10:18:40 AM IST

Infosys Ltd stock up 2.15% in 5 days

While the Infosys Ltd share gained 2.02% today, the scip is up 8.51% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 25.35% and one-year return of 7.96%.
