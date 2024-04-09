Infosys Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 1.28% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

09 Apr 2024, 3:41:06 PM IST
Infosys Ltd shares close at ₹1,497.25, up 1.28%
09 Apr 2024, 3:33:00 PM IST
Infosys Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Infosys Ltd closed at ₹1,497.25, up 1.13%. The day's high was ₹1,513.80 and low was ₹1,487.30, and the total traded volume stood at 9,422,662.
09 Apr 2024, 3:16:48 PM IST
Infosys Ltd share price chart today
09 Apr 2024, 3:12:46 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,657.14, Nifty at 22,640.15 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 85.36 points to 74,657.14 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 26.15 to 22,640.15 points as of 15:10 IST.
09 Apr 2024, 3:00:37 PM IST
Infosys Ltd SWOT Analysis
09 Apr 2024, 2:48:31 PM IST
09 Apr 2024, 2:34:19 PM IST
Infosys Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 1.39%; m-cap at 6.21 Lakh Crore
The Infosys Ltd stock has gained 2.02% in 1 day, gained 2.15% in the 1 week, gained 8.51% in 1 month, gained 22.29% 3 months, gained 25.35% in 6 months, gained 7.96% in 1 year, gained 8.13% in 3 years, and gained 18.01% in 5 years.
09 Apr 2024, 2:18:08 PM IST
Infosys Ltd: 52-week high & low
Infosys Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,733.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,185.30. At last count, the stock was up 1.30% at ₹1,497.10.
09 Apr 2024, 1:47:48 PM IST
7,031,728 Infosys Ltd shares change hands
The IT - Software company saw 7,031,728 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
09 Apr 2024, 1:31:31 PM IST
Infosys Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Infosys Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
09 Apr 2024, 1:17:23 PM IST
09 Apr 2024, 1:03:15 PM IST
09 Apr 2024, 12:45:02 PM IST
Infosys Ltd Stock Summary
09 Apr 2024, 12:30:51 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Infosys Ltd with peer listed stocks
09 Apr 2024, 12:00:34 PM IST
Infosys Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹58.76, Infosys Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 25.14 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 8.75 times its price-to-book ratio.
09 Apr 2024, 11:48:28 AM IST
09 Apr 2024, 11:32:20 AM IST
5,047,246 Infosys Ltd shares change hands
The IT - Software company saw 5,047,246 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
09 Apr 2024, 11:16:08 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 75,079.27, Nifty at 22,750.50 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 336.77 points to 75,079.27 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 84.20 to 22,750.50 points as of 11:15 IST.
09 Apr 2024, 11:03:58 AM IST
Infosys Ltd versus peer group stocks
09 Apr 2024, 10:47:46 AM IST
Infosys Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Infosys Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 3,839,206.
09 Apr 2024, 10:19:27 AM IST
Infosys Ltd stock up 2.15% in 5 days
While the Infosys Ltd share gained 2.02% today, the scip is up 8.51% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 25.35% and one-year return of 7.96%.