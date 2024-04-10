Infosys Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.78% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

10 Apr 2024, 3:47:07 PM IST
Infosys Ltd shares close at ₹1,506.80, up 0.78%
10 Apr 2024, 3:32:53 PM IST
Infosys Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Infosys Ltd closed at ₹1,506.50, up 0.75%. The day's high was ₹1,509.85 and low was ₹1,484.55, and the total traded volume stood at 6,742,466.
10 Apr 2024, 3:18:43 PM IST
10 Apr 2024, 3:12:39 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 75,079.71, Nifty at 22,746.50 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 396.01 points to 75,079.71 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 103.75 to 22,746.50 points as of 15:10 IST.
10 Apr 2024, 3:02:33 PM IST
Infosys Ltd SWOT Analysis
10 Apr 2024, 2:46:22 PM IST
10 Apr 2024, 2:34:10 PM IST
Infosys Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.77%; m-cap at 6.25 Lakh Crore
The Infosys Ltd stock has gained 2.02% in 1 day, gained 2.15% in the 1 week, gained 8.51% in 1 month, gained 22.29% 3 months, gained 25.35% in 6 months, gained 7.96% in 1 year, gained 8.13% in 3 years, and gained 18.01% in 5 years.
10 Apr 2024, 2:15:54 PM IST
Infosys Ltd: 52-week high & low
Infosys Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,733.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,185.30. At last count, the stock was up 0.73% at ₹1,508.45.
10 Apr 2024, 1:47:35 PM IST
10 Apr 2024, 1:31:19 PM IST
Infosys Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Infosys Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
10 Apr 2024, 1:19:12 PM IST
10 Apr 2024, 1:00:59 PM IST
10 Apr 2024, 12:48:53 PM IST
Infosys Ltd Stock Summary
10 Apr 2024, 12:32:44 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Infosys Ltd with peer listed stocks
10 Apr 2024, 12:04:27 PM IST
Infosys Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹58.76, Infosys Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 25.44 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 8.86 times its price-to-book ratio.
10 Apr 2024, 11:48:17 AM IST
10 Apr 2024, 11:32:08 AM IST
3,121,029 Infosys Ltd shares change hands
The IT - Software company saw 3,121,029 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
10 Apr 2024, 11:17:56 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,916.77, Nifty at 22,702.75 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 233.07 points to 74,916.77 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 60.00 to 22,702.75 points as of 11:15 IST.
10 Apr 2024, 11:03:49 AM IST
Infosys Ltd versus peer group stocks
10 Apr 2024, 10:47:39 AM IST
Infosys Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Infosys Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:44 IST stands at 2,597,354.
10 Apr 2024, 10:17:21 AM IST
Infosys Ltd stock down 2.15% in 5 days
While the Infosys Ltd share lost 2.02% today, the scip is down 8.51% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 25.35% and one-year return of 7.96%.