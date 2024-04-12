Infosys Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 1.46% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

12 Apr 2024, 3:42:33 PM IST
Infosys Ltd shares close at ₹1,484.85, down 1.57%
12 Apr 2024, 3:32:28 PM IST
Infosys Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Infosys Ltd closed at ₹1,484.85, down 1.40%. The day's high was ₹1,506.80 and low was ₹1,479.50, and the total traded volume stood at 12,273,196.
12 Apr 2024, 3:16:19 PM IST
Infosys Ltd share price chart today
12 Apr 2024, 3:12:17 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,275.33, Nifty at 22,522.90 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 762.82 points to 74,275.33 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 230.90 to 22,522.90 points as of 15:10 IST.
12 Apr 2024, 3:02:12 PM IST
Infosys Ltd SWOT Analysis
12 Apr 2024, 2:46:03 PM IST
12 Apr 2024, 2:31:55 PM IST
Infosys Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 1.26%; m-cap at 6.18 Lakh Crore
The Infosys Ltd stock has gained 2.02% in 1 day, gained 2.15% in the 1 week, gained 8.51% in 1 month, gained 22.29% 3 months, gained 25.35% in 6 months, gained 7.96% in 1 year, gained 8.13% in 3 years, and gained 18.01% in 5 years.
12 Apr 2024, 2:17:49 PM IST
Infosys Ltd: 52-week high & low
Infosys Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,733.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,185.30. At last count, the stock was down 1.22% at ₹1,487.95.
12 Apr 2024, 1:47:31 PM IST
7,596,704 Infosys Ltd shares change hands
The IT - Software company saw 7,596,704 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
12 Apr 2024, 1:33:20 PM IST
Infosys Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Infosys Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
12 Apr 2024, 1:17:12 PM IST
12 Apr 2024, 1:03:06 PM IST
12 Apr 2024, 12:46:56 PM IST
Infosys Ltd Stock Summary
12 Apr 2024, 12:32:50 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Infosys Ltd with peer listed stocks
12 Apr 2024, 12:00:33 PM IST
Infosys Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹58.76, Infosys Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 25.64 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 8.93 times its price-to-book ratio.
12 Apr 2024, 11:48:28 AM IST
12 Apr 2024, 11:32:21 AM IST
12 Apr 2024, 11:18:12 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,680.88, Nifty at 22,659.40 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 357.27 points to 74,680.88 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 94.40 to 22,659.40 points as of 11:15 IST.
12 Apr 2024, 11:02:07 AM IST
Infosys Ltd versus peer group stocks
12 Apr 2024, 10:47:57 AM IST
Infosys Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Infosys Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:44 IST stands at 3,830,477.
12 Apr 2024, 10:15:40 AM IST
Infosys Ltd stock down 2.15% in 5 days
While the Infosys Ltd share lost 2.02% today, the scip is down 8.51% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 25.35% and one-year return of 7.96%.
12 Apr 2024, 10:03:35 AM IST
Infosys Ltd shares underperform Sensex
Infosys Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 0.53% intraday against a 0.53% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
12 Apr 2024, 9:47:28 AM IST
12 Apr 2024, 9:31:19 AM IST
Want to know how Infosys Ltd's cash flows look like? See below
12 Apr 2024, 9:01:07 AM IST
How Infosys Ltd performed in last 4 quarters
12 Apr 2024, 8:55:02 AM IST
Infosys Ltd Share Price: Stock market previous session update at closing bell
In the previous trading session, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 74,683.70 points lower at 58.80, while the NSE Nifty50 lost 23.55 points to settle at 22,642.75.
12 Apr 2024, 8:32:51 AM IST
Infosys Ltd Share Price: 52 week low and 52 week high
On Apr 10, 2024,Infosys Ltd`s stock closed 0.8% higher at ₹1,506.80. The 52-week low stood at ₹1,185.30, and the 52-week high reached ₹1,733.00.
12 Apr 2024, 8:04:39 AM IST
Infosys Ltd Share Price: Day's high and low of previous session
The price of the stock reached a low of ₹1,484.55 and went up to a high of ₹1,509.85 during the previous trading session on Apr 10, 2024.
12 Apr 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST
Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Infosys Ltd. The Infosys Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Infosys Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹1,506.80, up 0.80%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹1,733.00 and ₹1,185.30 in the last one year. At last count, the Infosys Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹6.25 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive Infosys Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.
