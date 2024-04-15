Infosys Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 1.20% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

15 Apr 2024, 3:43:29 PM IST
Infosys Ltd shares close at ₹1,467.25, down 1.20%
15 Apr 2024, 3:31:20 PM IST
Shares of Infosys Ltd closed at ₹1,467.25, down 1.14%. The day's high was ₹1,491.95 and low was ₹1,461.05, and the total traded volume stood at 8,528,262.
15 Apr 2024, 3:17:12 PM IST
15 Apr 2024, 3:13:08 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,402.75, Nifty at 22,302.35 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 842.15 points to 73,402.75 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 217.05 to 22,302.35 points as of 15:10 IST.
15 Apr 2024, 3:03:02 PM IST
15 Apr 2024, 2:46:50 PM IST
15 Apr 2024, 2:32:43 PM IST
Infosys Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 1.30%; m-cap at 6.08 Lakh Crore
The Infosys Ltd stock has gained 2.02% in 1 day, gained 2.15% in the 1 week, gained 8.51% in 1 month, gained 22.29% 3 months, gained 25.35% in 6 months, gained 7.96% in 1 year, gained 8.13% in 3 years, and gained 18.01% in 5 years.
15 Apr 2024, 2:16:32 PM IST
Infosys Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,733.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,185.30. At last count, the stock was down 1.29% at ₹1,465.45.
15 Apr 2024, 1:48:15 PM IST
5,718,692 Infosys Ltd shares change hands
The IT - Software company saw 5,718,692 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
15 Apr 2024, 1:31:54 PM IST
Infosys Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Infosys Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
15 Apr 2024, 1:15:45 PM IST
15 Apr 2024, 1:03:38 PM IST
15 Apr 2024, 12:47:25 PM IST
15 Apr 2024, 12:31:14 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Infosys Ltd with peer listed stocks
15 Apr 2024, 12:02:57 PM IST
At earnings per share of ₹58.76, Infosys Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 25.27 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 8.80 times its price-to-book ratio.
15 Apr 2024, 11:48:48 AM IST
15 Apr 2024, 11:32:39 AM IST
3,708,303 Infosys Ltd shares change hands
15 Apr 2024, 11:18:30 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,745.83, Nifty at 22,424.55 at 11:14 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 499.07 points to 73,745.83 at 11:14 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 94.85 to 22,424.55 points as of 11:14 IST.
15 Apr 2024, 11:00:19 AM IST
15 Apr 2024, 10:48:13 AM IST
Infosys Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Infosys Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 2,851,659.
15 Apr 2024, 10:15:52 AM IST
Infosys Ltd stock down 2.15% in 5 days
While the Infosys Ltd share lost 2.02% today, the scip is down 8.51% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 25.35% and one-year return of 7.96%.