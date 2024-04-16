Infosys Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 3.70% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

16 Apr 2024, 3:42:36 PM IST
Infosys Ltd shares close at ₹1,415.20, down 3.63%
16 Apr 2024, 3:34:31 PM IST
Infosys Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Infosys Ltd closed at ₹1,415.20, down 3.70%. The day's high was ₹1,455.15 and low was ₹1,413.05, and the total traded volume stood at 16,170,436.
16 Apr 2024, 3:16:16 PM IST
16 Apr 2024, 3:12:14 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,872.26, Nifty at 22,115.45 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 527.52 points to 72,872.26 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 157.05 to 22,115.45 points as of 15:10 IST.
16 Apr 2024, 3:02:08 PM IST
Infosys Ltd SWOT Analysis
16 Apr 2024, 2:47:54 PM IST
16 Apr 2024, 2:33:42 PM IST
Infosys Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 3.32%; m-cap at 5.89 Lakh Crore
The Infosys Ltd stock has gained 2.02% in 1 day, gained 2.15% in the 1 week, gained 8.51% in 1 month, gained 22.29% 3 months, gained 25.35% in 6 months, gained 7.96% in 1 year, gained 8.13% in 3 years, and gained 18.01% in 5 years.
16 Apr 2024, 2:15:25 PM IST
Infosys Ltd: 52-week high & low
Infosys Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,733.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,185.30. At last count, the stock was down 3.13% at ₹1,419.80.
16 Apr 2024, 1:47:08 PM IST
0 Infosys Ltd shares change hands
The IT - Software company saw 0 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
16 Apr 2024, 1:32:55 PM IST
Infosys Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Infosys Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
16 Apr 2024, 1:16:42 PM IST
16 Apr 2024, 1:02:33 PM IST
Infosys Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,733.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,185.30. At last count, the stock was down 2.80% at ₹1,424.85.
16 Apr 2024, 12:48:19 PM IST
Infosys Ltd Stock Summary
16 Apr 2024, 12:32:09 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Infosys Ltd with peer listed stocks
16 Apr 2024, 12:03:45 PM IST
Infosys Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹58.76, Infosys Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 24.99 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 8.70 times its price-to-book ratio.
16 Apr 2024, 11:47:31 AM IST
16 Apr 2024, 11:31:17 AM IST
16 Apr 2024, 11:19:09 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,042.21, Nifty at 22,198.95 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 357.57 points to 73,042.21 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 73.55 to 22,198.95 points as of 11:15 IST.
16 Apr 2024, 11:02:57 AM IST
Infosys Ltd versus peer group stocks
16 Apr 2024, 10:46:44 AM IST
Infosys Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Infosys Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:44 IST stands at 2,598,993.
16 Apr 2024, 10:18:13 AM IST
Infosys Ltd stock down 2.15% in 5 days
While the Infosys Ltd share lost 2.02% today, the scip is down 8.51% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 25.35% and one-year return of 7.96%.