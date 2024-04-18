Infosys Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.65% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

18 Apr 2024, 3:41:15 PM IST
Infosys Ltd shares close at ₹1,429.50, up 0.65%
18 Apr 2024, 3:31:07 PM IST
Infosys Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Infosys Ltd closed at ₹1,429.50, up 0.16%. The day's high was ₹1,444.70 and low was ₹1,407.50, and the total traded volume stood at 22,106,967.
18 Apr 2024, 3:16:56 PM IST
18 Apr 2024, 3:12:53 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,481.23, Nifty at 22,040.40 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 462.45 points to 72,481.23 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 107.50 to 22,040.40 points as of 15:10 IST.
18 Apr 2024, 3:02:47 PM IST
Infosys Ltd SWOT Analysis
18 Apr 2024, 2:48:37 PM IST
18 Apr 2024, 2:32:22 PM IST
Infosys Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.85%; m-cap at 5.92 Lakh Crore
The Infosys Ltd stock has gained 2.02% in 1 day, gained 2.15% in the 1 week, gained 8.51% in 1 month, gained 22.29% 3 months, gained 25.35% in 6 months, gained 7.96% in 1 year, gained 8.13% in 3 years, and gained 18.01% in 5 years.
18 Apr 2024, 2:16:09 PM IST
Infosys Ltd: 52-week high & low
Infosys Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,733.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,185.30. At last count, the stock was up 0.96% at ₹1,426.50.
18 Apr 2024, 1:47:40 PM IST
16,261,070 Infosys Ltd shares change hands
The IT - Software company saw 16,261,070 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
18 Apr 2024, 1:33:25 PM IST
Infosys Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Infosys Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
18 Apr 2024, 1:17:11 PM IST
18 Apr 2024, 1:03:01 PM IST
18 Apr 2024, 12:48:23 PM IST
Infosys Ltd Stock Summary
18 Apr 2024, 12:33:44 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Infosys Ltd with peer listed stocks
18 Apr 2024, 12:03:26 PM IST
Infosys Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹58.76, Infosys Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 24.08 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 8.38 times its price-to-book ratio.
18 Apr 2024, 11:47:14 AM IST
18 Apr 2024, 11:33:06 AM IST
18 Apr 2024, 11:16:55 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,345.10, Nifty at 22,193.60 at 11:14 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 401.42 points to 73,345.10 at 11:14 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 45.70 to 22,193.60 points as of 11:14 IST.
18 Apr 2024, 11:02:48 AM IST
Infosys Ltd versus peer group stocks
18 Apr 2024, 10:46:38 AM IST
Infosys Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Infosys Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:44 IST stands at 7,911,401.
18 Apr 2024, 10:18:12 AM IST
Infosys Ltd stock up 2.15% in 5 days
While the Infosys Ltd share gained 2.02% today, the scip is up 8.51% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 25.35% and one-year return of 7.96%.