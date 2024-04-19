Infosys Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.65% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

19 Apr 2024, 3:40:21 PM IST
Infosys Ltd shares close at ₹1,411.95, down 0.65%
19 Apr 2024, 3:32:16 PM IST
Infosys Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Infosys Ltd closed at ₹1,411.95, down 0.56%. The day's high was ₹1,426.85 and low was ₹1,378.75, and the total traded volume stood at 20,602,242.
19 Apr 2024, 3:18:03 PM IST
19 Apr 2024, 3:11:56 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,003.33, Nifty at 22,131.55 at 15:09 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 514.34 points to 73,003.33 at 15:09 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 135.70 to 22,131.55 points as of 15:09 IST.
19 Apr 2024, 3:01:47 PM IST
Infosys Ltd SWOT Analysis
19 Apr 2024, 2:47:39 PM IST
19 Apr 2024, 2:33:26 PM IST
Infosys Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.43%; m-cap at 5.87 Lakh Crore
The Infosys Ltd stock has gained 2.02% in 1 day, gained 2.15% in the 1 week, gained 8.51% in 1 month, gained 22.29% 3 months, gained 25.35% in 6 months, gained 7.96% in 1 year, gained 8.13% in 3 years, and gained 18.01% in 5 years.
19 Apr 2024, 2:17:13 PM IST
Infosys Ltd: 52-week high & low
Infosys Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,733.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,215.00. At last count, the stock was down 0.63% at ₹1,413.25.
19 Apr 2024, 1:46:50 PM IST
15,232,850 Infosys Ltd shares change hands
The IT - Software company saw 15,232,850 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
19 Apr 2024, 1:30:32 PM IST
Infosys Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Infosys Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
19 Apr 2024, 1:16:23 PM IST
19 Apr 2024, 1:02:15 PM IST
19 Apr 2024, 12:48:01 PM IST
Infosys Ltd Stock Summary
19 Apr 2024, 12:31:48 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Infosys Ltd with peer listed stocks
19 Apr 2024, 12:01:26 PM IST
Infosys Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹63.20, Infosys Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 22.48 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 7.55 times its price-to-book ratio.
19 Apr 2024, 11:47:18 AM IST
19 Apr 2024, 11:33:10 AM IST
11,511,233 Infosys Ltd shares change hands
The IT - Software company saw 11,511,233 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
19 Apr 2024, 11:23:00 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,139.69, Nifty at 21,858.55 at 11:20 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 349.30 points to 72,139.69 at 11:20 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 137.30 to 21,858.55 points as of 11:20 IST.
19 Apr 2024, 11:02:47 AM IST
Infosys Ltd versus peer group stocks
19 Apr 2024, 10:48:37 AM IST
Infosys Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Infosys Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 10,111,620.
19 Apr 2024, 10:18:08 AM IST
Infosys Ltd stock down 2.15% in 5 days
While the Infosys Ltd share lost 2.02% today, the scip is down 8.51% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 25.35% and one-year return of 7.96%.