Infosys Share Price LIVE: Stock rises 0.77% in afternoon trade; what’s next?

Business Today Desk | Updated Apr 22, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

Infosys Ltd Stock Price Live: The Infosys Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Infosys Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹1,411.25, down 0.56%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹1,733.00 and ₹1,215.00 in the last one year. At last count, the Infosys Ltd sector company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹5.86 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive Infosys Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights

22 Apr 2024, 1:01:51 PM IST

Infosys Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,733.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,215.00. At last count, the stock was up 0.77% at ₹1,422.25.
22 Apr 2024, 12:49:44 PM IST

22 Apr 2024, 12:31:32 PM IST

22 Apr 2024, 12:01:10 PM IST

At earnings per share of ₹63.20, Infosys Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 1.13 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 7.50 times its price-to-book ratio.
22 Apr 2024, 11:47:01 AM IST

22 Apr 2024, 11:32:54 AM IST

2,429,787 Infosys Ltd shares change hands

The IT - Software company saw 2,429,787 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
22 Apr 2024, 11:18:44 AM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 73,465.86, Nifty at 22,279.05 at 11:15 IST

The 30-share Sensex was up 377.53 points to 73,465.86 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 132.05 to 22,279.05 points as of 11:15 IST.
22 Apr 2024, 11:02:37 AM IST

22 Apr 2024, 10:48:27 AM IST

Infosys Ltd Stock trade volume update

The total volume of Infosys Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 1,850,020.
22 Apr 2024, 10:15:52 AM IST

Infosys Ltd stock up 2.15% in 5 days

While the Infosys Ltd share gained 2.02% today, the scip is up 8.51% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 25.35% and one-year return of 7.96%.
22 Apr 2024, 10:03:46 AM IST

Infosys Ltd shares outerperform Sensex

Infosys Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.39% intraday against a 0.39% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
22 Apr 2024, 9:45:33 AM IST

22 Apr 2024, 9:33:25 AM IST

22 Apr 2024, 9:03:00 AM IST

22 Apr 2024, 8:46:46 AM IST

Infosys Ltd Share Price: Stock market previous session update at closing bell

In the previous trading session, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 72,488.99 points lower at 454.69, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 0.00 points to settle at 21,995.85.
22 Apr 2024, 8:32:35 AM IST

Infosys Ltd Share Price: 52 week low and 52 week high

On Apr 19, 2024,Infosys Ltd`s stock closed 0.56% lower at ₹1,411.25. The 52-week low stood at ₹1,215.00, and the 52-week high reached ₹1,733.00.
22 Apr 2024, 8:02:14 AM IST

Infosys Ltd Share Price: Day's high and low of previous session

The price of the stock reached a low of ₹1,378.75 and went up to a high of ₹1,426.85 during the previous trading session on Apr 19, 2024.
22 Apr 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST

NOTE: This blog is auto-generated and auto-updated from the data received from official sources and Business Today group reporters. This has not been written by an Business Today staffer.
