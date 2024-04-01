Interglobe Aviation Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.05% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

01 Apr 2024, 3:42:07 PM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares close at ₹3,554.00, up 0.04%
01 Apr 2024, 3:31:51 PM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Interglobe Aviation Ltd closed at ₹3,554.00, up 0.05%. The day's high was ₹3,606.20 and low was ₹3,525.25, and the total traded volume stood at 756,225.
01 Apr 2024, 3:17:43 PM IST
01 Apr 2024, 3:13:39 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,987.60, Nifty at 22,460.25 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 336.25 points to 73,987.60 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 133.35 to 22,460.25 points as of 15:10 IST.
01 Apr 2024, 3:03:34 PM IST
01 Apr 2024, 2:47:22 PM IST
01 Apr 2024, 2:33:10 PM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.28%; m-cap at 1.37 Lakh Crore
The Interglobe Aviation Ltd stock has gained 0.06% in 1 day, gained 7.86% in the 1 week, gained 13.52% in 1 month, gained 21.24% 3 months, gained 51.5% in 6 months, gained 94.43% in 1 year, gained 30.81% in 3 years, and gained 19.79% in 5 years.
01 Apr 2024, 2:16:56 PM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd: 52-week high & low
Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,606.20 and 52-week low of ₹1,810.80. At last count, the stock was down 0.49% at ₹3,538.35.
01 Apr 2024, 1:48:37 PM IST
517,783 Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares change hands
The Air Transport Service company saw 517,783 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
01 Apr 2024, 1:16:10 PM IST
01 Apr 2024, 1:01:58 PM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd: 52-week high & low
Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,606.20 and 52-week low of ₹1,810.80. At last count, the stock was up 0.02% at ₹3,545.05.
01 Apr 2024, 12:45:49 PM IST
01 Apr 2024, 12:31:39 PM IST
01 Apr 2024, 12:03:14 PM IST
At earnings per share of ₹186.46, Interglobe Aviation Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 19.01 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at -46.72 times its price-to-book ratio.
01 Apr 2024, 11:49:00 AM IST
01 Apr 2024, 11:32:51 AM IST
178,778 Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares change hands
The Air Transport Service company saw 178,778 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
01 Apr 2024, 11:18:41 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,000.77, Nifty at 22,477.05 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 349.42 points to 74,000.77 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 150.15 to 22,477.05 points as of 11:15 IST.
01 Apr 2024, 11:02:32 AM IST
01 Apr 2024, 10:46:20 AM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Interglobe Aviation Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 157,829.
01 Apr 2024, 10:17:59 AM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd stock up 7.86% in 5 days
While the Interglobe Aviation Ltd share gained 0.06% today, the scip is up 13.52% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 51.5% and one-year return of 94.43%.
01 Apr 2024, 10:01:47 AM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.65% intraday against a 0.65% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.