Interglobe Aviation Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.52% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

02 Apr 2024, 3:43:14 PM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares close at ₹3,567.00, up 0.52%
02 Apr 2024, 3:33:04 PM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Interglobe Aviation Ltd closed at ₹3,567.00, up 0.46%. The day's high was ₹3,645.00 and low was ₹3,550.50, and the total traded volume stood at 936,738.
02 Apr 2024, 3:18:51 PM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd share price chart today
02 Apr 2024, 3:12:46 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,868.77, Nifty at 22,433.35 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 145.78 points to 73,868.77 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 28.65 to 22,433.35 points as of 15:10 IST.
02 Apr 2024, 3:02:40 PM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd SWOT Analysis
02 Apr 2024, 2:46:29 PM IST
Here's how Interglobe Aviation Ltd price chart looks like today
02 Apr 2024, 2:34:19 PM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.53%; m-cap at 1.38 Lakh Crore
The Interglobe Aviation Ltd stock has gained 0.06% in 1 day, gained 7.86% in the 1 week, gained 13.52% in 1 month, gained 21.24% 3 months, gained 51.5% in 6 months, gained 94.43% in 1 year, gained 30.81% in 3 years, and gained 19.79% in 5 years.
02 Apr 2024, 2:18:04 PM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd: 52-week high & low
Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,645.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,861.00. At last count, the stock was up 0.48% at ₹3,567.65.
02 Apr 2024, 1:47:42 PM IST
758,598 Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares change hands
The Air Transport Service company saw 758,598 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
02 Apr 2024, 1:17:14 PM IST
Here's how Interglobe Aviation Ltd price chart looks like today
02 Apr 2024, 1:01:02 PM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd: 52-week high & low
Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,645.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,861.00. At last count, the stock was up 0.58% at ₹3,571.05.
02 Apr 2024, 12:48:55 PM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd Stock Summary
02 Apr 2024, 12:30:41 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Interglobe Aviation Ltd with peer listed stocks
02 Apr 2024, 12:04:17 PM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹186.46, Interglobe Aviation Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 19.03 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at -46.77 times its price-to-book ratio.
02 Apr 2024, 11:46:03 AM IST
Here's how Interglobe Aviation Ltd price chart looks like today
02 Apr 2024, 11:33:53 AM IST
588,594 Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares change hands
The Air Transport Service company saw 588,594 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
02 Apr 2024, 11:17:37 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,851.16, Nifty at 22,400.75 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 163.39 points to 73,851.16 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 61.25 to 22,400.75 points as of 11:15 IST.
02 Apr 2024, 11:03:22 AM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd versus peer group stocks
02 Apr 2024, 10:47:09 AM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Interglobe Aviation Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 484,720.
02 Apr 2024, 10:16:17 AM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd stock up 7.86% in 5 days
While the Interglobe Aviation Ltd share gained 0.06% today, the scip is up 13.52% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 51.5% and one-year return of 94.43%.
02 Apr 2024, 10:01:46 AM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 1.38% intraday against a 1.38% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.