Interglobe Aviation Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 1.96% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

03 Apr 2024, 3:44:40 PM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares close at ₹3,490.85, down 1.96%
03 Apr 2024, 3:34:31 PM IST
Shares of Interglobe Aviation Ltd closed at ₹3,495.00, down 2.24%. The day's high was ₹3,563.70 and low was ₹3,480.00, and the total traded volume stood at 992,223.
03 Apr 2024, 3:16:34 PM IST
03 Apr 2024, 3:12:31 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,858.03, Nifty at 22,448.90 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 45.88 points to 73,858.03 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 4.40 to 22,448.90 points as of 15:10 IST.
03 Apr 2024, 3:02:25 PM IST
03 Apr 2024, 2:48:11 PM IST
03 Apr 2024, 2:31:52 PM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 2.24%; m-cap at 1.35 Lakh Crore
The Interglobe Aviation Ltd stock has gained 0.06% in 1 day, gained 7.86% in the 1 week, gained 13.52% in 1 month, gained 21.24% 3 months, gained 51.5% in 6 months, gained 94.43% in 1 year, gained 30.81% in 3 years, and gained 19.79% in 5 years.
03 Apr 2024, 2:17:44 PM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,645.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,861.00. At last count, the stock was down 1.98% at ₹3,487.95.
03 Apr 2024, 1:47:24 PM IST
The Air Transport Service company saw 0 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
03 Apr 2024, 1:16:56 PM IST
03 Apr 2024, 1:02:47 PM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,645.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,861.00. At last count, the stock was down 1.51% at ₹3,509.95.
03 Apr 2024, 12:48:36 PM IST
03 Apr 2024, 12:34:28 PM IST
03 Apr 2024, 12:03:57 PM IST
At earnings per share of ₹186.46, Interglobe Aviation Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 19.12 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at -47.01 times its price-to-book ratio.
03 Apr 2024, 11:47:42 AM IST
03 Apr 2024, 11:31:30 AM IST
407,479 Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares change hands
The Air Transport Service company saw 407,479 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
03 Apr 2024, 11:15:20 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,929.36, Nifty at 22,427.80 at 11:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 25.45 points to 73,929.36 at 11:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 25.50 to 22,427.80 points as of 11:10 IST.
03 Apr 2024, 11:01:10 AM IST
03 Apr 2024, 10:47:01 AM IST
The total volume of Interglobe Aviation Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 198,454.
03 Apr 2024, 10:16:41 AM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd stock down 7.86% in 5 days
While the Interglobe Aviation Ltd share lost 0.06% today, the scip is down 13.52% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 51.5% and one-year return of 94.43%.
03 Apr 2024, 10:02:32 AM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares underperform Sensex
Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 1.05% intraday against a 1.05% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.