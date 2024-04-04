scorecardresearch
Business Today
Interglobe Aviation Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.12% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

Business Today Desk | Updated Apr 04, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

Interglobe Aviation Ltd Stock Price Live: The Interglobe Aviation Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹3,490.85, down 2.16%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹3,645.00 and ₹1,864.55 in the last one year. At last count, the Interglobe Aviation Ltd sector company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹1.35 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive Interglobe Aviation Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights

Interglobe Aviation Ltd Share Price Updates, Apr 04, 2024 Interglobe Aviation Ltd Share Price Updates, Apr 04, 2024
04 Apr 2024, 3:41:56 PM IST

Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares close at ₹3,484.05, down 0.12%

04 Apr 2024, 3:31:47 PM IST

Interglobe Aviation Ltd Stock Price Recap

Shares of Interglobe Aviation Ltd closed at ₹3,489.00, down 0.17%. The day's high was ₹3,525.00 and low was ₹3,460.00, and the total traded volume stood at 628,428.
04 Apr 2024, 3:17:38 PM IST

04 Apr 2024, 3:01:19 PM IST

04 Apr 2024, 2:47:10 PM IST

04 Apr 2024, 2:32:55 PM IST

Interglobe Aviation Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.77%; m-cap at 1.34 Lakh Crore

The Interglobe Aviation Ltd stock has gained 0.06% in 1 day, gained 7.86% in the 1 week, gained 13.52% in 1 month, gained 21.24% 3 months, gained 51.5% in 6 months, gained 94.43% in 1 year, gained 30.81% in 3 years, and gained 19.79% in 5 years.
04 Apr 2024, 2:16:40 PM IST

Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,645.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,864.55. At last count, the stock was down 0.71% at ₹3,464.75.
04 Apr 2024, 1:48:20 PM IST

405,596 Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares change hands

The Air Transport Service company saw 405,596 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
04 Apr 2024, 1:17:51 PM IST

04 Apr 2024, 1:03:42 PM IST

Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,645.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,864.55. At last count, the stock was down 0.31% at ₹3,477.25.
04 Apr 2024, 12:47:29 PM IST

04 Apr 2024, 12:31:17 PM IST

04 Apr 2024, 12:00:47 PM IST

Interglobe Aviation Ltd valuations

At earnings per share of ₹186.46, Interglobe Aviation Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 18.72 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at -46.02 times its price-to-book ratio.
04 Apr 2024, 11:46:38 AM IST

04 Apr 2024, 11:34:31 AM IST

04 Apr 2024, 11:16:16 AM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 73,686.58, Nifty at 22,362.95 at 11:15 IST

The 30-share Sensex was down 190.24 points to 73,686.58 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 71.70 to 22,362.95 points as of 11:15 IST.
04 Apr 2024, 11:02:07 AM IST

04 Apr 2024, 10:45:51 AM IST

Interglobe Aviation Ltd Stock trade volume update

The total volume of Interglobe Aviation Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 182,577.
04 Apr 2024, 10:17:34 AM IST

Interglobe Aviation Ltd stock down 7.86% in 5 days

While the Interglobe Aviation Ltd share lost 0.06% today, the scip is down 13.52% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 51.5% and one-year return of 94.43%.
04 Apr 2024, 10:01:20 AM IST

Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares outerperform Sensex

Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.18% intraday against a 0.18% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
04 Apr 2024, 9:47:12 AM IST

