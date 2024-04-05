Interglobe Aviation Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.45% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

05 Apr 2024, 3:44:37 PM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares close at ₹3,499.55, up 0.63%
05 Apr 2024, 3:32:28 PM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Interglobe Aviation Ltd closed at ₹3,505.00, up 0.37%. The day's high was ₹3,518.50 and low was ₹3,462.00, and the total traded volume stood at 702,678.
05 Apr 2024, 3:16:11 PM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd share price chart today
05 Apr 2024, 3:12:09 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,243.09, Nifty at 22,496.55 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 15.46 points to 74,243.09 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 18.10 to 22,496.55 points as of 15:10 IST.
05 Apr 2024, 3:01:58 PM IST
05 Apr 2024, 2:47:49 PM IST
Here's how Interglobe Aviation Ltd price chart looks like today
05 Apr 2024, 2:33:35 PM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.21%; m-cap at 1.35 Lakh Crore
The Interglobe Aviation Ltd stock has gained 0.06% in 1 day, gained 7.86% in the 1 week, gained 13.52% in 1 month, gained 21.24% 3 months, gained 51.5% in 6 months, gained 94.43% in 1 year, gained 30.81% in 3 years, and gained 19.79% in 5 years.
05 Apr 2024, 2:19:24 PM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd: 52-week high & low
Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,645.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,864.55. At last count, the stock was up 0.06% at ₹3,491.30.
05 Apr 2024, 1:49:02 PM IST
593,978 Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares change hands
The Air Transport Service company saw 593,978 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
05 Apr 2024, 1:18:35 PM IST
Here's how Interglobe Aviation Ltd price chart looks like today
05 Apr 2024, 1:00:21 PM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd: 52-week high & low
Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,645.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,864.55. At last count, the stock was up 0.32% at ₹3,487.70.
05 Apr 2024, 12:48:13 PM IST
05 Apr 2024, 12:32:00 PM IST
05 Apr 2024, 12:03:27 PM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹186.46, Interglobe Aviation Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 18.67 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at -45.89 times its price-to-book ratio.
05 Apr 2024, 11:47:14 AM IST
Here's how Interglobe Aviation Ltd price chart looks like today
05 Apr 2024, 11:33:04 AM IST
459,249 Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares change hands
The Air Transport Service company saw 459,249 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
05 Apr 2024, 11:16:50 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,216.32, Nifty at 22,506.40 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 11.31 points to 74,216.32 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 8.25 to 22,506.40 points as of 11:15 IST.
05 Apr 2024, 11:02:42 AM IST
05 Apr 2024, 10:46:29 AM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Interglobe Aviation Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 441,058.
05 Apr 2024, 10:18:06 AM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd stock down 7.86% in 5 days
While the Interglobe Aviation Ltd share lost 0.06% today, the scip is down 13.52% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 51.5% and one-year return of 94.43%.
05 Apr 2024, 10:01:50 AM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares underperform Sensex
Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 0.06% intraday against a 0.06% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.