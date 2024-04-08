Interglobe Aviation Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 2.84% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

08 Apr 2024, 3:40:54 PM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares close at ₹3,596.70, up 2.84%
08 Apr 2024, 3:32:49 PM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Interglobe Aviation Ltd closed at ₹3,596.70, up 2.85%. The day's high was ₹3,612.00 and low was ₹3,504.90, and the total traded volume stood at 792,422.
08 Apr 2024, 3:18:37 PM IST
08 Apr 2024, 3:12:32 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,735.21, Nifty at 22,669.40 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 486.99 points to 74,735.21 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 155.70 to 22,669.40 points as of 15:10 IST.
08 Apr 2024, 3:02:25 PM IST
08 Apr 2024, 2:46:13 PM IST
08 Apr 2024, 2:34:01 PM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 2.81%; m-cap at 1.39 Lakh Crore
The Interglobe Aviation Ltd stock has gained 0.06% in 1 day, gained 7.86% in the 1 week, gained 13.52% in 1 month, gained 21.24% 3 months, gained 51.5% in 6 months, gained 94.43% in 1 year, gained 30.81% in 3 years, and gained 19.79% in 5 years.
08 Apr 2024, 2:15:46 PM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd: 52-week high & low
Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,645.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,864.55. At last count, the stock was up 2.66% at ₹3,601.60.
08 Apr 2024, 1:47:26 PM IST
538,295 Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares change hands
The Air Transport Service company saw 538,295 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
08 Apr 2024, 1:16:56 PM IST
08 Apr 2024, 1:00:41 PM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,645.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,864.55. At last count, the stock was up 3.04% at ₹3,593.80.
08 Apr 2024, 12:48:34 PM IST
08 Apr 2024, 12:32:25 PM IST
08 Apr 2024, 12:03:54 PM IST
At earnings per share of ₹186.46, Interglobe Aviation Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 18.77 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at -46.14 times its price-to-book ratio.
08 Apr 2024, 11:47:42 AM IST
08 Apr 2024, 11:31:30 AM IST
The Air Transport Service company saw 191,854 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
08 Apr 2024, 11:17:21 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,609.39, Nifty at 22,629.30 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 361.17 points to 74,609.39 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 115.60 to 22,629.30 points as of 11:15 IST.
08 Apr 2024, 11:01:09 AM IST
08 Apr 2024, 10:48:59 AM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Interglobe Aviation Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 138,836.
08 Apr 2024, 10:18:40 AM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd stock up 7.86% in 5 days
While the Interglobe Aviation Ltd share gained 0.06% today, the scip is up 13.52% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 51.5% and one-year return of 94.43%.
08 Apr 2024, 10:04:30 AM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.54% intraday against a 0.54% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
08 Apr 2024, 9:48:19 AM IST
08 Apr 2024, 9:32:09 AM IST
08 Apr 2024, 9:03:48 AM IST
08 Apr 2024, 8:47:38 AM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd Share Price: Stock market previous session update at closing bell
In the previous trading session, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 74,227.63 points higher at 350.81, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 80.00 points to settle at 22,514.65.
08 Apr 2024, 8:33:29 AM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd Share Price: 52 week low and 52 week high
On Apr 05, 2024,Interglobe Aviation Ltd`s stock closed 0.19% lower at ₹3,484.05. The 52-week low stood at ₹1,864.55, and the 52-week high reached ₹3,645.00.
08 Apr 2024, 8:01:08 AM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd Share Price: Day's high and low of previous session
The price of the stock reached a low of ₹3,460.00 and went up to a high of ₹3,525.00 during the previous trading session on Apr 05, 2024.
08 Apr 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST
Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Interglobe Aviation Ltd. The Interglobe Aviation Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹3,499.55, up 0.44%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹3,645.00 and ₹1,864.55 in the last one year. At last count, the Interglobe Aviation Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹1.35 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive Interglobe Aviation Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.
