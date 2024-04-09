Interglobe Aviation Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.77% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

09 Apr 2024, 3:41:06 PM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares close at ₹3,633.00, up 0.77%
09 Apr 2024, 3:33:00 PM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Interglobe Aviation Ltd closed at ₹3,633.00, up 1.04%. The day's high was ₹3,651.00 and low was ₹3,572.75, and the total traded volume stood at 667,523.
09 Apr 2024, 3:16:48 PM IST
09 Apr 2024, 3:12:46 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,657.14, Nifty at 22,640.15 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 85.36 points to 74,657.14 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 26.15 to 22,640.15 points as of 15:10 IST.
09 Apr 2024, 3:00:37 PM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd SWOT Analysis
09 Apr 2024, 2:48:31 PM IST
09 Apr 2024, 2:34:19 PM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.17%; m-cap at 1.39 Lakh Crore
The Interglobe Aviation Ltd stock has gained 0.06% in 1 day, gained 7.86% in the 1 week, gained 13.52% in 1 month, gained 21.24% 3 months, gained 51.5% in 6 months, gained 94.43% in 1 year, gained 30.81% in 3 years, and gained 19.79% in 5 years.
09 Apr 2024, 2:18:08 PM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd: 52-week high & low
Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,645.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,864.55. At last count, the stock was up 0.30% at ₹3,605.95.
09 Apr 2024, 1:47:48 PM IST
450,621 Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares change hands
The Air Transport Service company saw 450,621 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
09 Apr 2024, 1:17:23 PM IST
09 Apr 2024, 1:03:15 PM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,645.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,864.55. At last count, the stock was up 0.27% at ₹3,613.55.
09 Apr 2024, 12:45:02 PM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd Stock Summary
09 Apr 2024, 12:30:51 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Interglobe Aviation Ltd with peer listed stocks
09 Apr 2024, 12:00:34 PM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹186.46, Interglobe Aviation Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 0.73 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at -47.45 times its price-to-book ratio.
09 Apr 2024, 11:48:28 AM IST
09 Apr 2024, 11:32:20 AM IST
09 Apr 2024, 11:16:08 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 75,079.27, Nifty at 22,750.50 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 336.77 points to 75,079.27 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 84.20 to 22,750.50 points as of 11:15 IST.
09 Apr 2024, 11:03:58 AM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd versus peer group stocks
09 Apr 2024, 10:47:46 AM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Interglobe Aviation Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 233,988.
09 Apr 2024, 10:19:27 AM IST
09 Apr 2024, 10:01:12 AM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares underperform Sensex
Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 0.32% intraday against a 0.32% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.