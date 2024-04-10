Interglobe Aviation Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 4.50% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

10 Apr 2024, 3:40:57 PM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares close at ₹3,795.30, up 4.50%
10 Apr 2024, 3:32:53 PM IST
Shares of Interglobe Aviation Ltd closed at ₹3,806.00, up 4.37%. The day's high was ₹3,812.85 and low was ₹3,672.10, and the total traded volume stood at 2,692,101.
10 Apr 2024, 3:18:43 PM IST
10 Apr 2024, 3:12:39 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 75,079.71, Nifty at 22,746.50 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 396.01 points to 75,079.71 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 103.75 to 22,746.50 points as of 15:10 IST.
10 Apr 2024, 3:02:33 PM IST
10 Apr 2024, 2:46:22 PM IST
10 Apr 2024, 2:34:10 PM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 4.03%; m-cap at 1.46 Lakh Crore
The Interglobe Aviation Ltd stock has gained 0.06% in 1 day, gained 7.86% in the 1 week, gained 13.52% in 1 month, gained 21.24% 3 months, gained 51.5% in 6 months, gained 94.43% in 1 year, gained 30.81% in 3 years, and gained 19.79% in 5 years.
10 Apr 2024, 2:15:54 PM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd: 52-week high & low
Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,796.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,864.55. At last count, the stock was up 4.23% at ₹3,787.65.
10 Apr 2024, 1:47:35 PM IST
2,002,835 Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares change hands
The Air Transport Service company saw 2,002,835 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
10 Apr 2024, 1:19:12 PM IST
10 Apr 2024, 1:00:59 PM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd: 52-week high & low
Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,785.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,864.55. At last count, the stock was up 3.50% at ₹3,765.35.
10 Apr 2024, 12:48:53 PM IST
10 Apr 2024, 12:32:44 PM IST
10 Apr 2024, 12:04:27 PM IST
At earnings per share of ₹186.46, Interglobe Aviation Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 19.48 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at -47.87 times its price-to-book ratio.
10 Apr 2024, 11:48:17 AM IST
10 Apr 2024, 11:32:08 AM IST
1,427,290 Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares change hands
The Air Transport Service company saw 1,427,290 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
10 Apr 2024, 11:17:56 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,916.77, Nifty at 22,702.75 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 233.07 points to 74,916.77 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 60.00 to 22,702.75 points as of 11:15 IST.
10 Apr 2024, 11:03:49 AM IST
10 Apr 2024, 10:47:39 AM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Interglobe Aviation Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 1,264,081.
10 Apr 2024, 10:17:21 AM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd stock up 7.86% in 5 days
While the Interglobe Aviation Ltd share gained 0.06% today, the scip is up 13.52% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 51.5% and one-year return of 94.43%.
10 Apr 2024, 10:01:09 AM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 3.98% intraday against a 3.98% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.