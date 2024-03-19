Ircon International Share Price LIVE: 4,026,507 shares change hands on counter so far

19 Mar 2024, 3:42:06 PM IST
Ircon International Ltd shares close at ₹214.90, down 0.83%
19 Mar 2024, 3:36:02 PM IST
Ircon International Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Ircon International Ltd closed at ₹214.90, down 0.69%. The day's high was ₹217.70 and low was ₹212.85, and the total traded volume stood at 6,828,150.
19 Mar 2024, 3:17:50 PM IST
19 Mar 2024, 3:11:48 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,057.36, Nifty at 21,846.25 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 691.06 points to 72,057.36 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 209.45 to 21,846.25 points as of 15:10 IST.
19 Mar 2024, 3:03:44 PM IST
Ircon International Ltd SWOT Analysis
19 Mar 2024, 2:47:37 PM IST
19 Mar 2024, 2:31:29 PM IST
Ircon International Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.83%; m-cap at 20.20 Thousand Crore
The Ircon International Ltd stock has lost 0.09% in 1 day, lost 0.98% in the 1 week, lost 6.51% in 1 month, gained 26.12% 3 months, gained 48.59% in 6 months, gained 309.44% in 1 year, gained 72.08% in 3 years, and gained 39.36% in 5 years.
19 Mar 2024, 2:17:24 PM IST
Ircon International Ltd: 52-week high & low
Ircon International Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹280.85 and 52-week low of ₹52.00. At last count, the stock was down 0.62% at ₹214.80.
19 Mar 2024, 1:47:11 PM IST
4,959,411 Ircon International Ltd shares change hands
The Infrastructure Developers & Operators company saw 4,959,411 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
19 Mar 2024, 1:18:55 PM IST
19 Mar 2024, 1:02:41 PM IST
Ircon International Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹280.85 and 52-week low of ₹52.00. At last count, the stock was down 0.78% at ₹215.10.
19 Mar 2024, 12:46:33 PM IST
Ircon International Ltd Stock Summary
19 Mar 2024, 12:32:28 PM IST
Small Cap comparison of Ircon International Ltd with peer listed stocks
19 Mar 2024, 12:02:07 PM IST
Ircon International Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹9.99, Ircon International Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 21.66 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 3.67 times its price-to-book ratio.
19 Mar 2024, 11:47:56 AM IST
19 Mar 2024, 11:31:49 AM IST
4,026,507 Ircon International Ltd shares change hands
The Infrastructure Developers & Operators company saw 4,026,507 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
19 Mar 2024, 11:17:44 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,141.49, Nifty at 21,862.40 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 606.93 points to 72,141.49 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 193.30 to 21,862.40 points as of 11:15 IST.
19 Mar 2024, 11:01:34 AM IST
Ircon International Ltd versus peer group stocks
19 Mar 2024, 10:47:29 AM IST
Ircon International Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Ircon International Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 3,563,138.
19 Mar 2024, 10:17:15 AM IST
Ircon International Ltd stock down 0.98% in 5 days
While the Ircon International Ltd share lost 0.09% today, the scip is down 6.51% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 48.59% and one-year return of 309.44%.
19 Mar 2024, 10:03:09 AM IST
Ircon International Ltd shares underperform Sensex
Ircon International Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 0.18% intraday against a 0.18% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
19 Mar 2024, 9:49:01 AM IST
19 Mar 2024, 9:32:54 AM IST
Want to know how Ircon International Ltd's cash flows look like? See below
19 Mar 2024, 9:00:40 AM IST
How Ircon International Ltd performed in last 4 quarters
19 Mar 2024, 8:48:36 AM IST
Ircon International Ltd Share Price: Stock market previous session update at closing bell
In the previous trading session, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 73,667.96 points higher at 165.32, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 3.05 points to settle at 22,335.70.
19 Mar 2024, 8:31:18 AM IST
Ircon International Ltd Share Price: 52 week low and 52 week high
On Mar 18, 2024,Ircon International Ltd`s stock closed 0.09% lower at ₹216.60. The 52-week low stood at ₹52.00, and the 52-week high reached ₹280.85.
19 Mar 2024, 8:14:04 AM IST
Ircon International Ltd Share Price: Day's high and low of previous session
The price of the stock reached a low of ₹215.45 and went up to a high of ₹223.60 during the previous trading session on Mar 18, 2024.
19 Mar 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST
Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Ircon International Ltd. The Ircon International Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Ircon International Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹216.60, down 0.09%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹280.85 and ₹52.00 in the last one year. At last count, the Ircon International Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹20.37 Thousand Crore. Here’s a deep dive Ircon International Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.
