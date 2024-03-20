Ircon International Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 1.86% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

20 Mar 2024, 3:43:08 PM IST
Ircon International Ltd shares close at ₹210.30, down 2.03%
20 Mar 2024, 3:30:50 PM IST
Ircon International Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Ircon International Ltd closed at ₹209.95, down 2.09%. The day's high was ₹218.20 and low was ₹209.00, and the total traded volume stood at 8,494,132.
20 Mar 2024, 3:18:40 PM IST
20 Mar 2024, 3:12:34 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,045.05, Nifty at 21,842.60 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 33.00 points to 72,045.05 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 25.15 to 21,842.60 points as of 15:10 IST.
20 Mar 2024, 3:04:28 PM IST
Ircon International Ltd SWOT Analysis
20 Mar 2024, 2:48:01 PM IST
20 Mar 2024, 2:31:39 PM IST
Ircon International Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 1.47%; m-cap at 19.91 Thousand Crore
The Ircon International Ltd stock has lost 0.09% in 1 day, lost 0.98% in the 1 week, lost 6.51% in 1 month, gained 26.12% 3 months, gained 48.59% in 6 months, gained 309.44% in 1 year, gained 72.08% in 3 years, and gained 39.36% in 5 years.
20 Mar 2024, 2:17:27 PM IST
Ircon International Ltd: 52-week high & low
Ircon International Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹280.85 and 52-week low of ₹52.00. At last count, the stock was down 0.95% at ₹211.65.
20 Mar 2024, 1:48:58 PM IST
6,658,526 Ircon International Ltd shares change hands
The Infrastructure Developers & Operators company saw 6,658,526 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
20 Mar 2024, 1:18:20 PM IST
20 Mar 2024, 1:06:07 PM IST
20 Mar 2024, 12:49:43 PM IST
Ircon International Ltd Stock Summary
20 Mar 2024, 12:33:25 PM IST
Small Cap comparison of Ircon International Ltd with peer listed stocks
20 Mar 2024, 12:02:43 PM IST
Ircon International Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹9.99, Ircon International Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 21.50 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 3.64 times its price-to-book ratio.
20 Mar 2024, 11:46:22 AM IST
20 Mar 2024, 11:34:08 AM IST
20 Mar 2024, 11:17:49 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 71,901.92, Nifty at 21,733.80 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 110.13 points to 71,901.92 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 83.65 to 21,733.80 points as of 11:15 IST.
20 Mar 2024, 11:03:26 AM IST
Ircon International Ltd versus peer group stocks
20 Mar 2024, 10:47:16 AM IST
Ircon International Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Ircon International Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:44 IST stands at 4,013,347.
20 Mar 2024, 10:16:58 AM IST
Ircon International Ltd stock down 0.98% in 5 days
While the Ircon International Ltd share lost 0.09% today, the scip is down 6.51% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 48.59% and one-year return of 309.44%.
20 Mar 2024, 10:02:52 AM IST
Ircon International Ltd shares underperform Sensex
Ircon International Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 0.21% intraday against a 0.21% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.