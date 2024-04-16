scorecardresearch
ITC Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.02% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

Business Today Desk | Updated Apr 16, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

ITC Ltd Stock Price Live: The ITC Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. ITC Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹409.40, down -1.0%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹499.70 and ₹369.65 in the last one year. At last count, the ITC Ltd sector company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹5.05 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive ITC Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights

16 Apr 2024, 3:42:36 PM IST

ITC Ltd shares close at ₹426.45, up 0.11%

16 Apr 2024, 3:34:31 PM IST

ITC Ltd Stock Price Recap

Shares of ITC Ltd closed at ₹426.45, up 0.07%. The day's high was ₹427.00 and low was ₹423.20, and the total traded volume stood at 9,971,485.
16 Apr 2024, 3:16:16 PM IST

16 Apr 2024, 3:12:14 PM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 72,872.26, Nifty at 22,115.45 at 15:10 IST

The 30-share Sensex was down 527.52 points to 72,872.26 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 157.05 to 22,115.45 points as of 15:10 IST.
16 Apr 2024, 3:02:08 PM IST

ITC Ltd SWOT Analysis

16 Apr 2024, 2:47:54 PM IST

16 Apr 2024, 2:33:42 PM IST

ITC Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.32%; m-cap at 5.30 Lakh Crore

The ITC Ltd stock has lost 0.13% in 1 day, lost 2.12% in the 1 week, lost 0.18% in 1 month, gained 5.3% 3 months, lost 1.44% in 6 months, gained 34.31% in 1 year, gained 29.92% in 3 years, and gained 10.29% in 5 years.
16 Apr 2024, 2:15:25 PM IST

ITC Ltd: 52-week high & low

ITC Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹499.70 and 52-week low of ₹392.90. At last count, the stock was down 0.31% at ₹424.60.
16 Apr 2024, 1:47:08 PM IST

7,404,012 ITC Ltd shares change hands

The Tobacco Products company saw 7,404,012 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
16 Apr 2024, 1:32:55 PM IST

ITC Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings

Here’s how ITC Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
16 Apr 2024, 1:16:42 PM IST

16 Apr 2024, 1:02:33 PM IST

ITC Ltd: 52-week high & low

ITC Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹499.70 and 52-week low of ₹392.90. At last count, the stock was up 0.02% at ₹425.10.
16 Apr 2024, 12:48:19 PM IST

ITC Ltd Stock Summary

16 Apr 2024, 12:32:09 PM IST

Large Cap comparison of ITC Ltd with peer listed stocks

16 Apr 2024, 12:03:45 PM IST

ITC Ltd valuations

At earnings per share of ₹16.43, ITC Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 25.92 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 7.69 times its price-to-book ratio.
16 Apr 2024, 11:47:31 AM IST

16 Apr 2024, 11:31:17 AM IST

5,181,655 ITC Ltd shares change hands

The Tobacco Products company saw 5,181,655 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
16 Apr 2024, 11:19:09 AM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 73,042.21, Nifty at 22,198.95 at 11:15 IST

The 30-share Sensex was down 357.57 points to 73,042.21 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 73.55 to 22,198.95 points as of 11:15 IST.
16 Apr 2024, 11:02:57 AM IST

ITC Ltd versus peer group stocks

16 Apr 2024, 10:46:44 AM IST

ITC Ltd Stock trade volume update

The total volume of ITC Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 4,137,616.
16 Apr 2024, 10:18:13 AM IST

ITC Ltd stock down 2.12% in 5 days

While the ITC Ltd share lost 0.13% today, the scip is down 0.18% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 1.44% and one-year return of 34.31%.
