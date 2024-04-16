ITC Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.02% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

16 Apr 2024, 3:42:36 PM IST
ITC Ltd shares close at ₹426.45, up 0.11%
16 Apr 2024, 3:34:31 PM IST
ITC Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of ITC Ltd closed at ₹426.45, up 0.07%. The day's high was ₹427.00 and low was ₹423.20, and the total traded volume stood at 9,971,485.
16 Apr 2024, 3:16:16 PM IST
16 Apr 2024, 3:12:14 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,872.26, Nifty at 22,115.45 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 527.52 points to 72,872.26 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 157.05 to 22,115.45 points as of 15:10 IST.
16 Apr 2024, 3:02:08 PM IST
16 Apr 2024, 2:47:54 PM IST
16 Apr 2024, 2:33:42 PM IST
ITC Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.32%; m-cap at 5.30 Lakh Crore
The ITC Ltd stock has lost 0.13% in 1 day, lost 2.12% in the 1 week, lost 0.18% in 1 month, gained 5.3% 3 months, lost 1.44% in 6 months, gained 34.31% in 1 year, gained 29.92% in 3 years, and gained 10.29% in 5 years.
16 Apr 2024, 2:15:25 PM IST
ITC Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹499.70 and 52-week low of ₹392.90. At last count, the stock was down 0.31% at ₹424.60.
16 Apr 2024, 1:47:08 PM IST
The Tobacco Products company saw 7,404,012 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
16 Apr 2024, 1:32:55 PM IST
ITC Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how ITC Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
16 Apr 2024, 1:16:42 PM IST
16 Apr 2024, 1:02:33 PM IST
ITC Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹499.70 and 52-week low of ₹392.90. At last count, the stock was up 0.02% at ₹425.10.
16 Apr 2024, 12:48:19 PM IST
16 Apr 2024, 12:32:09 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of ITC Ltd with peer listed stocks
16 Apr 2024, 12:03:45 PM IST
ITC Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹16.43, ITC Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 25.92 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 7.69 times its price-to-book ratio.
16 Apr 2024, 11:47:31 AM IST
16 Apr 2024, 11:31:17 AM IST
5,181,655 ITC Ltd shares change hands
The Tobacco Products company saw 5,181,655 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
16 Apr 2024, 11:19:09 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,042.21, Nifty at 22,198.95 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 357.57 points to 73,042.21 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 73.55 to 22,198.95 points as of 11:15 IST.
16 Apr 2024, 11:02:57 AM IST
ITC Ltd versus peer group stocks
16 Apr 2024, 10:46:44 AM IST
ITC Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of ITC Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 4,137,616.
16 Apr 2024, 10:18:13 AM IST
While the ITC Ltd share lost 0.13% today, the scip is down 0.18% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 1.44% and one-year return of 34.31%.