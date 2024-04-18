ITC Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 1.67% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

18 Apr 2024, 3:41:15 PM IST
ITC Ltd shares close at ₹419.75, down 1.67%
18 Apr 2024, 3:31:07 PM IST
ITC Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of ITC Ltd closed at ₹419.75, down 1.74%. The day's high was ₹426.90 and low was ₹417.65, and the total traded volume stood at 21,309,284.
18 Apr 2024, 3:16:56 PM IST
18 Apr 2024, 3:12:53 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,481.23, Nifty at 22,040.40 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 462.45 points to 72,481.23 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 107.50 to 22,040.40 points as of 15:10 IST.
18 Apr 2024, 3:02:47 PM IST
18 Apr 2024, 2:48:37 PM IST
18 Apr 2024, 2:32:22 PM IST
ITC Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.68%; m-cap at 5.28 Lakh Crore
The ITC Ltd stock has lost 0.13% in 1 day, lost 2.12% in the 1 week, lost 0.18% in 1 month, gained 5.3% 3 months, lost 1.44% in 6 months, gained 34.31% in 1 year, gained 29.92% in 3 years, and gained 10.29% in 5 years.
18 Apr 2024, 2:16:09 PM IST
ITC Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹499.70 and 52-week low of ₹392.90. At last count, the stock was down 0.82% at ₹422.80.
18 Apr 2024, 1:47:40 PM IST
The Tobacco Products company saw 9,580,912 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
18 Apr 2024, 1:33:25 PM IST
ITC Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how ITC Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
18 Apr 2024, 1:17:11 PM IST
18 Apr 2024, 1:03:01 PM IST
ITC Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹499.70 and 52-week low of ₹392.90. At last count, the stock was down 0.23% at ₹424.95.
18 Apr 2024, 12:48:23 PM IST
18 Apr 2024, 12:33:44 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of ITC Ltd with peer listed stocks
18 Apr 2024, 12:03:26 PM IST
ITC Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹16.43, ITC Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 25.93 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 7.70 times its price-to-book ratio.
18 Apr 2024, 11:47:14 AM IST
18 Apr 2024, 11:33:06 AM IST
The Tobacco Products company saw 5,080,183 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
18 Apr 2024, 11:16:55 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,345.10, Nifty at 22,193.60 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 401.42 points to 73,345.10 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 45.70 to 22,193.60 points as of 11:15 IST.
18 Apr 2024, 11:02:48 AM IST
ITC Ltd versus peer group stocks
18 Apr 2024, 10:46:38 AM IST
ITC Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of ITC Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 4,005,519.
18 Apr 2024, 10:18:12 AM IST
ITC Ltd stock down 2.12% in 5 days
While the ITC Ltd share lost 0.13% today, the scip is down 0.18% in the last one month.