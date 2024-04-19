ITC Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 1.36% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

19 Apr 2024, 3:40:21 PM IST
ITC Ltd shares close at ₹424.00, up 1.36%
19 Apr 2024, 3:32:16 PM IST
ITC Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of ITC Ltd closed at ₹424.00, up 1.52%. The day's high was ₹426.25 and low was ₹416.00, and the total traded volume stood at 16,579,561.
19 Apr 2024, 3:18:03 PM IST
19 Apr 2024, 3:11:56 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,003.33, Nifty at 22,131.55 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 514.34 points to 73,003.33 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 135.70 to 22,131.55 points as of 15:10 IST.
19 Apr 2024, 3:01:47 PM IST
19 Apr 2024, 2:47:39 PM IST
19 Apr 2024, 2:33:26 PM IST
ITC Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 1.58%; m-cap at 5.31 Lakh Crore
The ITC Ltd stock has lost 0.13% in 1 day, lost 2.12% in the 1 week, lost 0.18% in 1 month, gained 5.3% 3 months, lost 1.44% in 6 months, gained 34.31% in 1 year, gained 29.92% in 3 years, and gained 10.29% in 5 years.
19 Apr 2024, 2:17:13 PM IST
ITC Ltd: 52-week high & low
ITC Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹499.70 and 52-week low of ₹396.00. At last count, the stock was up 1.66% at ₹425.20.
19 Apr 2024, 1:46:50 PM IST
11,073,031 ITC Ltd shares change hands
The Tobacco Products company saw 11,073,031 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
19 Apr 2024, 1:30:32 PM IST
ITC Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how ITC Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
19 Apr 2024, 1:16:23 PM IST
19 Apr 2024, 1:02:15 PM IST
ITC Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹499.70 and 52-week low of ₹396.00. At last count, the stock was up 1.22% at ₹425.00.
19 Apr 2024, 12:48:01 PM IST
19 Apr 2024, 12:31:48 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of ITC Ltd with peer listed stocks
19 Apr 2024, 12:01:26 PM IST
ITC Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹16.43, ITC Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 25.50 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 7.57 times its price-to-book ratio.
19 Apr 2024, 11:47:18 AM IST
19 Apr 2024, 11:33:10 AM IST
19 Apr 2024, 11:23:00 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,139.69, Nifty at 21,858.55 at 11:20 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 349.30 points to 72,139.69 at 11:20 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 137.30 to 21,858.55 points as of 11:20 IST.
19 Apr 2024, 11:02:47 AM IST
ITC Ltd versus peer group stocks
19 Apr 2024, 10:48:37 AM IST
ITC Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of ITC Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 6,147,564.
19 Apr 2024, 10:18:08 AM IST
ITC Ltd stock up 2.12% in 5 days
While the ITC Ltd share gained 0.13% today, the scip is up 0.18% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 1.44% and one-year return of 34.31%.