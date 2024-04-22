ITC Share Price LIVE: Stock falls 0.09% in afternoon trade; what’s next?

22 Apr 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST

Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on ITC Ltd. The ITC Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. ITC Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹424.75, up 1.41%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹499.70 and ₹397.70 in the last one year. At last count, the ITC Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹5.30 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive ITC Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.NOTE: This blog is auto-generated and auto-updated from the data received from official sources and Business Today group reporters. This has not been written by an Business Today staffer.