Jio Financial Services Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.16% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

21 Mar 2024, 3:41:54 PM IST
Jio Financial Services Ltd shares close at ₹339.75, up 0.16%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
21 Mar 2024, 3:31:50 PM IST
Jio Financial Services Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd closed at ₹339.70, up 0.44%. The day's high was ₹348.30 and low was ₹337.10, and the total traded volume stood at 28,687,036.
21 Mar 2024, 3:15:42 PM IST
Jio Financial Services Ltd share price chart today
21 Mar 2024, 3:11:41 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,593.93, Nifty at 22,003.70 at 15:09 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 492.24 points to 72,593.93 at 15:09 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 164.60 to 22,003.70 points as of 15:09 IST.
21 Mar 2024, 3:03:38 PM IST
Jio Financial Services Ltd SWOT Analysis
21 Mar 2024, 2:47:33 PM IST
Here's how Jio Financial Services Ltd price chart looks like today
21 Mar 2024, 2:19:19 PM IST
Jio Financial Services Ltd: 52-week high & low
Jio Financial Services Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹374.50 and 52-week low of ₹202.80. At last count, the stock was up 1.36% at ₹341.80.
21 Mar 2024, 1:47:08 PM IST
19,680,301 Jio Financial Services Ltd shares change hands
The Finance company saw 19,680,301 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
21 Mar 2024, 1:16:51 PM IST
Here's how Jio Financial Services Ltd price chart looks like today
21 Mar 2024, 1:02:47 PM IST
Jio Financial Services Ltd: 52-week high & low
Jio Financial Services Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹374.50 and 52-week low of ₹202.80. At last count, the stock was up 1.79% at ₹343.45.
21 Mar 2024, 12:46:42 PM IST
Jio Financial Services Ltd Stock Summary
21 Mar 2024, 12:32:38 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Jio Financial Services Ltd with peer listed stocks
21 Mar 2024, 11:48:13 AM IST
Here's how Jio Financial Services Ltd price chart looks like today
21 Mar 2024, 11:32:08 AM IST
14,336,113 Jio Financial Services Ltd shares change hands
The Finance company saw 14,336,113 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
21 Mar 2024, 11:16:01 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,854.50, Nifty at 22,058.15 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 752.81 points to 72,854.50 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 219.05 to 22,058.15 points as of 11:15 IST.
21 Mar 2024, 11:03:56 AM IST
Jio Financial Services Ltd versus peer group stocks
21 Mar 2024, 10:47:49 AM IST
Jio Financial Services Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Jio Financial Services Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 13,157,862.
21 Mar 2024, 10:17:39 AM IST
Jio Financial Services Ltd stock up 13.06% in 5 days
While the Jio Financial Services Ltd share gained 2.29% today, the scip is up 26.89% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 50.84% and one-year return of 27.96%.
21 Mar 2024, 10:01:27 AM IST
Jio Financial Services Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Jio Financial Services Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 1.87% intraday against a 1.87% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
21 Mar 2024, 9:45:22 AM IST
Here's how Jio Financial Services Ltd price chart looks like today
21 Mar 2024, 9:33:19 AM IST
Want to know how Jio Financial Services Ltd's cash flows look like? See below