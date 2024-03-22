Jio Financial Services Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 1.68% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

22 Mar 2024, 3:42:29 PM IST
Jio Financial Services Ltd shares close at ₹346.20, up 1.83%
22 Mar 2024, 3:30:24 PM IST
Shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd closed at ₹344.90, up 1.71%. The day's high was ₹345.40 and low was ₹336.70, and the total traded volume stood at 19,427,541.
22 Mar 2024, 3:18:21 PM IST
22 Mar 2024, 3:10:18 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,858.75, Nifty at 22,157.60 at 15:05 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 217.56 points to 72,858.75 at 15:05 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 145.65 to 22,157.60 points as of 15:05 IST.
22 Mar 2024, 3:02:16 PM IST
22 Mar 2024, 2:48:10 PM IST
22 Mar 2024, 2:15:54 PM IST
Jio Financial Services Ltd: 52-week high & low
Jio Financial Services Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹374.50 and 52-week low of ₹202.80. At last count, the stock was up 1.42% at ₹343.60.
22 Mar 2024, 1:47:45 PM IST
14,566,082 Jio Financial Services Ltd shares change hands
The Finance company saw 14,566,082 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
22 Mar 2024, 1:17:29 PM IST
22 Mar 2024, 1:03:25 PM IST
22 Mar 2024, 12:49:20 PM IST
22 Mar 2024, 12:31:15 PM IST
22 Mar 2024, 11:46:52 AM IST
22 Mar 2024, 11:30:47 AM IST
10,820,608 Jio Financial Services Ltd shares change hands
22 Mar 2024, 11:16:43 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,776.47, Nifty at 22,037.70 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 135.28 points to 72,776.47 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 25.75 to 22,037.70 points as of 11:15 IST.
22 Mar 2024, 11:02:39 AM IST
22 Mar 2024, 10:46:34 AM IST
The total volume of Jio Financial Services Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 9,292,083.
22 Mar 2024, 10:16:25 AM IST
Jio Financial Services Ltd stock up 13.06% in 5 days
While the Jio Financial Services Ltd share gained 2.29% today, the scip is up 26.89% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 50.84% and one-year return of 27.96%.
22 Mar 2024, 10:06:22 AM IST
Jio Financial Services Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Jio Financial Services Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.97% intraday against a 0.97% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
22 Mar 2024, 9:46:12 AM IST
22 Mar 2024, 9:34:08 AM IST
