JSW Energy Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.55% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

27 Mar 2024, 3:43:29 PM IST
JSW Energy Ltd shares close at ₹514.00, up 0.55%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
27 Mar 2024, 3:33:15 PM IST
JSW Energy Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of JSW Energy Ltd closed at ₹514.00, up 0.89%. The day's high was ₹527.00 and low was ₹513.30, and the total traded volume stood at 3,169,656.
27 Mar 2024, 3:18:57 PM IST
JSW Energy Ltd share price chart today
27 Mar 2024, 3:12:50 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,925.75, Nifty at 22,155.35 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 455.45 points to 72,925.75 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 150.65 to 22,155.35 points as of 15:10 IST.
27 Mar 2024, 3:02:39 PM IST
JSW Energy Ltd SWOT Analysis
27 Mar 2024, 2:48:22 PM IST
Here's how JSW Energy Ltd price chart looks like today
27 Mar 2024, 2:31:59 PM IST
JSW Energy Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 1.80%; m-cap at 85.93 Thousand Crore
The JSW Energy Ltd stock has lost 1.43% in 1 day, lost 2.37% in the 1 week, gained 3.37% in 1 month, gained 22.71% 3 months, gained 34.52% in 6 months, gained 89.09% in 1 year, gained 84.44% in 3 years, and gained 49.62% in 5 years.
27 Mar 2024, 2:17:41 PM IST
JSW Energy Ltd: 52-week high & low
JSW Energy Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹537.95 and 52-week low of ₹221.00. At last count, the stock was up 1.81% at ₹522.45.
27 Mar 2024, 1:47:05 PM IST
2,335,654 JSW Energy Ltd shares change hands
The Power Generation & Distribution company saw 2,335,654 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
27 Mar 2024, 1:18:27 PM IST
Here's how JSW Energy Ltd price chart looks like today
27 Mar 2024, 1:02:05 PM IST
JSW Energy Ltd: 52-week high & low
JSW Energy Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹537.95 and 52-week low of ₹221.00. At last count, the stock was up 1.83% at ₹522.50.
27 Mar 2024, 12:47:49 PM IST
JSW Energy Ltd Stock Summary
27 Mar 2024, 12:31:32 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of JSW Energy Ltd with peer listed stocks
27 Mar 2024, 12:00:50 PM IST
JSW Energy Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹9.99, JSW Energy Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 51.33 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 4.24 times its price-to-book ratio.
27 Mar 2024, 11:46:38 AM IST
Here's how JSW Energy Ltd price chart looks like today
27 Mar 2024, 11:32:25 AM IST
1,980,344 JSW Energy Ltd shares change hands
The Power Generation & Distribution company saw 1,980,344 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
27 Mar 2024, 11:22:12 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,989.80, Nifty at 22,170.10 at 11:20 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 519.50 points to 72,989.80 at 11:20 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 165.40 to 22,170.10 points as of 11:20 IST.
27 Mar 2024, 11:01:48 AM IST
JSW Energy Ltd versus peer group stocks
27 Mar 2024, 10:47:36 AM IST
JSW Energy Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of JSW Energy Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 1,575,155.
27 Mar 2024, 10:17:03 AM IST
JSW Energy Ltd stock up 2.37% in 5 days
While the JSW Energy Ltd share gained 1.43% today, the scip is up 3.37% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 34.52% and one-year return of 89.09%.
27 Mar 2024, 10:04:46 AM IST
JSW Energy Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
JSW Energy Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 1.32% intraday against a 1.32% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.