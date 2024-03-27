scorecardresearch
JSW Energy Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.55% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

Business Today Desk | Updated Mar 27, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

JSW Energy Ltd Stock Price Live: The JSW Energy Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. JSW Energy Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹512.05, up 0.5%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹537.95 and ₹221.00 in the last one year. At last count, the JSW Energy Ltd sector company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹84.22 Thousand Crore. Here’s a deep dive JSW Energy Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights

JSW Energy Ltd Share Price Live Updates, Mar 27, 2024 JSW Energy Ltd Share Price Live Updates, Mar 27, 2024
27 Mar 2024, 3:43:29 PM IST

JSW Energy Ltd shares close at ₹514.00, up 0.55%

27 Mar 2024, 3:33:15 PM IST

Shares of JSW Energy Ltd closed at ₹514.00, up 0.89%. The day's high was ₹527.00 and low was ₹513.30, and the total traded volume stood at 3,169,656.
27 Mar 2024, 3:18:57 PM IST

27 Mar 2024, 3:12:50 PM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 72,925.75, Nifty at 22,155.35 at 15:10 IST

The 30-share Sensex was up 455.45 points to 72,925.75 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 150.65 to 22,155.35 points as of 15:10 IST.
27 Mar 2024, 3:02:39 PM IST

JSW Energy Ltd SWOT Analysis

27 Mar 2024, 2:48:22 PM IST

27 Mar 2024, 2:31:59 PM IST

JSW Energy Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 1.80%; m-cap at 85.93 Thousand Crore

The JSW Energy Ltd stock has lost 1.43% in 1 day, lost 2.37% in the 1 week, gained 3.37% in 1 month, gained 22.71% 3 months, gained 34.52% in 6 months, gained 89.09% in 1 year, gained 84.44% in 3 years, and gained 49.62% in 5 years.
27 Mar 2024, 2:17:41 PM IST

27 Mar 2024, 1:47:05 PM IST

2,335,654 JSW Energy Ltd shares change hands

The Power Generation & Distribution company saw 2,335,654 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
27 Mar 2024, 1:18:27 PM IST

27 Mar 2024, 1:02:05 PM IST

27 Mar 2024, 12:47:49 PM IST

27 Mar 2024, 12:31:32 PM IST

Large Cap comparison of JSW Energy Ltd with peer listed stocks

27 Mar 2024, 12:00:50 PM IST

JSW Energy Ltd valuations

At earnings per share of ₹9.99, JSW Energy Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 51.33 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 4.24 times its price-to-book ratio.
27 Mar 2024, 11:46:38 AM IST

27 Mar 2024, 11:32:25 AM IST

1,980,344 JSW Energy Ltd shares change hands

The Power Generation & Distribution company saw 1,980,344 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
27 Mar 2024, 11:22:12 AM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 72,989.80, Nifty at 22,170.10 at 11:20 IST

The 30-share Sensex was up 519.50 points to 72,989.80 at 11:20 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 165.40 to 22,170.10 points as of 11:20 IST.
27 Mar 2024, 11:01:48 AM IST

JSW Energy Ltd versus peer group stocks

27 Mar 2024, 10:47:36 AM IST

JSW Energy Ltd Stock trade volume update

The total volume of JSW Energy Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 1,575,155.
27 Mar 2024, 10:17:03 AM IST

JSW Energy Ltd stock up 2.37% in 5 days

While the JSW Energy Ltd share gained 1.43% today, the scip is up 3.37% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 34.52% and one-year return of 89.09%.
27 Mar 2024, 10:04:46 AM IST

JSW Energy Ltd shares outerperform Sensex

JSW Energy Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 1.32% intraday against a 1.32% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
