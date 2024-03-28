JSW Energy Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 2.59% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

28 Mar 2024, 3:42:46 PM IST
JSW Energy Ltd shares close at ₹528.90, up 2.39%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
28 Mar 2024, 3:32:38 PM IST
JSW Energy Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of JSW Energy Ltd closed at ₹528.70, up 2.55%. The day's high was ₹533.50 and low was ₹521.60, and the total traded volume stood at 4,135,592.
28 Mar 2024, 3:18:27 PM IST
JSW Energy Ltd share price chart today
28 Mar 2024, 3:10:21 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,786.48, Nifty at 22,472.40 at 15:05 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 790.17 points to 73,786.48 at 15:05 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 348.75 to 22,472.40 points as of 15:05 IST.
28 Mar 2024, 3:04:17 PM IST
JSW Energy Ltd SWOT Analysis
28 Mar 2024, 2:48:04 PM IST
Here's how JSW Energy Ltd price chart looks like today
28 Mar 2024, 2:31:46 PM IST
JSW Energy Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 2.78%; m-cap at 87.33 Thousand Crore
The JSW Energy Ltd stock has lost 1.43% in 1 day, lost 2.37% in the 1 week, gained 3.37% in 1 month, gained 22.71% 3 months, gained 34.52% in 6 months, gained 89.09% in 1 year, gained 84.44% in 3 years, and gained 49.62% in 5 years.
28 Mar 2024, 2:17:37 PM IST
JSW Energy Ltd: 52-week high & low
JSW Energy Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹537.95 and 52-week low of ₹221.00. At last count, the stock was up 2.58% at ₹531.00.
28 Mar 2024, 1:47:16 PM IST
2,923,442 JSW Energy Ltd shares change hands
The Power Generation & Distribution company saw 2,923,442 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
28 Mar 2024, 1:16:50 PM IST
Here's how JSW Energy Ltd price chart looks like today
28 Mar 2024, 1:02:42 PM IST
JSW Energy Ltd: 52-week high & low
JSW Energy Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹537.95 and 52-week low of ₹221.00. At last count, the stock was up 2.10% at ₹529.85.
28 Mar 2024, 12:48:28 PM IST
JSW Energy Ltd Stock Summary
28 Mar 2024, 12:32:16 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of JSW Energy Ltd with peer listed stocks
28 Mar 2024, 12:01:40 PM IST
JSW Energy Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹9.99, JSW Energy Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 51.73 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 4.28 times its price-to-book ratio.
28 Mar 2024, 11:47:32 AM IST
Here's how JSW Energy Ltd price chart looks like today
28 Mar 2024, 11:31:19 AM IST
858,191 JSW Energy Ltd shares change hands
The Power Generation & Distribution company saw 858,191 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
28 Mar 2024, 11:17:11 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,800.40, Nifty at 22,346.45 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 804.09 points to 73,800.40 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 222.80 to 22,346.45 points as of 11:15 IST.
28 Mar 2024, 11:00:59 AM IST
JSW Energy Ltd versus peer group stocks
28 Mar 2024, 10:46:50 AM IST
JSW Energy Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of JSW Energy Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 630,342.
28 Mar 2024, 10:18:32 AM IST
JSW Energy Ltd stock up 2.37% in 5 days
While the JSW Energy Ltd share gained 1.43% today, the scip is up 3.37% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 34.52% and one-year return of 89.09%.
28 Mar 2024, 10:02:21 AM IST
JSW Energy Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
JSW Energy Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 1.28% intraday against a 1.28% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.