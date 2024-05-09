JSW Steel Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 3.72% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

09 May 2024, 3:42:49 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd shares close at ₹835.00, down 3.46%
JSW Steel Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of JSW Steel Ltd closed at ₹832.75, down 3.72%. The day's high was ₹869.50 and low was ₹831.90, and the total traded volume stood at 64,027.
JSW Steel Ltd share price chart today
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,432.36, Nifty at 22,008.65 at 15:05 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 1,034.03 points to 72,432.36 at 15:05 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 293.85 to 22,008.65 points as of 15:05 IST.
JSW Steel Ltd SWOT Analysis
Here's how JSW Steel Ltd price chart looks like today
JSW Steel Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 2.60%; m-cap at 2.06 Lakh Crore
The JSW Steel Ltd stock has lost 2.61% in 1 day, lost 2.91% in the 1 week, lost 2.24% in 1 month, gained 2.45% 3 months, gained 14.62% in 6 months, gained 16.98% in 1 year, gained 4.22% in 3 years, and gained 24.31% in 5 years.
JSW Steel Ltd: 52-week high & low
JSW Steel Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹913.95 and 52-week low of ₹681.30. At last count, the stock was down 2.72% at ₹841.35.
38,686 JSW Steel Ltd shares change hands
The Steel company saw 38,686 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
JSW Steel Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how JSW Steel Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
Here's how JSW Steel Ltd price chart looks like today
JSW Steel Ltd: 52-week high & low
JSW Steel Ltd Stock Summary
Large Cap comparison of JSW Steel Ltd with peer listed stocks
JSW Steel Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹45.71, JSW Steel Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 18.92 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.86 times its price-to-book ratio.
Here's how JSW Steel Ltd price chart looks like today
18,005 JSW Steel Ltd shares change hands
The Steel company saw 18,005 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,939.79, Nifty at 22,156.05 at 11:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 526.60 points to 72,939.79 at 11:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 146.45 to 22,156.05 points as of 11:10 IST.
JSW Steel Ltd versus peer group stocks
JSW Steel Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of JSW Steel Ltd's shares on the BSE as of 10:40 IST stands at 13,371.
JSW Steel Ltd stock down 2.91% in 5 days
While the JSW Steel Ltd share lost 2.61% today, the scip is down 2.24% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 14.62% and one-year return of 16.98%.