JSW Steel Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 2.45% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

10 May 2024, 3:43:38 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd shares close at ₹853.80, up 2.45%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
10 May 2024, 3:31:22 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of JSW Steel Ltd closed at ₹853.55, up 2.42%. The day's high was ₹855.45 and low was ₹834.05, and the total traded volume stood at 118,457.
10 May 2024, 3:15:09 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd share price chart today
10 May 2024, 3:13:08 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,709.25, Nifty at 22,032.80 at 15:05 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 305.08 points to 72,709.25 at 15:05 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 75.30 to 22,032.80 points as of 15:05 IST.
10 May 2024, 3:00:55 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd SWOT Analysis
10 May 2024, 2:48:48 PM IST
Here's how JSW Steel Ltd price chart looks like today
10 May 2024, 2:32:38 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 1.68%; m-cap at 2.07 Lakh Crore
The JSW Steel Ltd stock has lost 2.61% in 1 day, lost 2.91% in the 1 week, lost 2.24% in 1 month, gained 2.45% 3 months, gained 14.62% in 6 months, gained 16.98% in 1 year, gained 4.22% in 3 years, and gained 24.31% in 5 years.
10 May 2024, 2:16:25 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd: 52-week high & low
JSW Steel Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹913.95 and 52-week low of ₹681.30. At last count, the stock was up 1.98% at ₹849.90.
10 May 2024, 1:46:03 PM IST
46,371 JSW Steel Ltd shares change hands
The Steel company saw 46,371 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
10 May 2024, 1:31:44 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how JSW Steel Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
10 May 2024, 1:17:37 PM IST
Here's how JSW Steel Ltd price chart looks like today
10 May 2024, 1:03:28 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd: 52-week high & low
JSW Steel Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹913.95 and 52-week low of ₹681.30. At last count, the stock was up 2.14% at ₹851.20.
10 May 2024, 12:49:17 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd Stock Summary
10 May 2024, 12:33:07 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of JSW Steel Ltd with peer listed stocks
10 May 2024, 12:02:44 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹45.71, JSW Steel Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 1.29 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.76 times its price-to-book ratio.
10 May 2024, 11:46:31 AM IST
Here's how JSW Steel Ltd price chart looks like today
10 May 2024, 11:34:24 AM IST
0 JSW Steel Ltd shares change hands
The Steel company saw 0 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
10 May 2024, 11:18:12 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,644.50, Nifty at 22,027.05 at 11:09 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 240.33 points to 72,644.50 at 11:09 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 69.55 to 22,027.05 points as of 11:09 IST.
10 May 2024, 11:04:02 AM IST
JSW Steel Ltd versus peer group stocks
10 May 2024, 10:47:49 AM IST
JSW Steel Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of JSW Steel Ltd's shares on the BSE as of 10:39 IST stands at 31,229.
10 May 2024, 10:19:30 AM IST
JSW Steel Ltd stock up 2.91% in 5 days
While the JSW Steel Ltd share gained 2.61% today, the scip is up 2.24% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 14.62% and one-year return of 16.98%.