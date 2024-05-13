JSW Steel Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 1.06% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

13 May 2024, 3:40:35 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd shares close at ₹862.85, up 1.06%
13 May 2024, 3:30:24 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of JSW Steel Ltd closed at ₹861.85, up 0.94%. The day's high was ₹862.45 and low was ₹830.05, and the total traded volume stood at 74,554.
13 May 2024, 3:16:13 PM IST
13 May 2024, 3:12:10 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,731.58, Nifty at 22,124.35 at 15:05 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 67.11 points to 72,731.58 at 15:05 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 69.15 to 22,124.35 points as of 15:05 IST.
13 May 2024, 3:04:02 PM IST
13 May 2024, 2:45:44 PM IST
13 May 2024, 2:31:23 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.60%; m-cap at 2.10 Lakh Crore
The JSW Steel Ltd stock has lost 2.61% in 1 day, lost 2.91% in the 1 week, lost 2.24% in 1 month, gained 2.45% 3 months, gained 14.62% in 6 months, gained 16.98% in 1 year, gained 4.22% in 3 years, and gained 24.31% in 5 years.
13 May 2024, 2:17:13 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd: 52-week high & low
JSW Steel Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹913.95 and 52-week low of ₹681.30. At last count, the stock was up 0.45% at ₹857.65.
13 May 2024, 1:46:43 PM IST
55,868 JSW Steel Ltd shares change hands
The Steel company saw 55,868 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
13 May 2024, 1:32:26 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how JSW Steel Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
13 May 2024, 1:18:13 PM IST
13 May 2024, 1:03:58 PM IST
13 May 2024, 12:47:40 PM IST
13 May 2024, 12:33:29 PM IST
13 May 2024, 12:03:01 PM IST
At earnings per share of ₹45.71, JSW Steel Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 18.68 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.83 times its price-to-book ratio.
13 May 2024, 11:46:41 AM IST
13 May 2024, 11:32:31 AM IST
13 May 2024, 11:18:16 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,167.08, Nifty at 21,873.25 at 11:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 497.39 points to 72,167.08 at 11:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 181.95 to 21,873.25 points as of 11:10 IST.
13 May 2024, 11:04:06 AM IST
13 May 2024, 10:47:50 AM IST
JSW Steel Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of JSW Steel Ltd's shares on the BSE as of 10:40 IST stands at 41,393.
13 May 2024, 10:17:24 AM IST
JSW Steel Ltd stock down 2.91% in 5 days
While the JSW Steel Ltd share lost 2.61% today, the scip is down 2.24% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 14.62% and one-year return of 16.98%.