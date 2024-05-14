JSW Steel Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 2.38% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

14 May 2024, 3:42:38 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd shares close at ₹880.60, up 2.38%
14 May 2024, 3:32:24 PM IST
Shares of JSW Steel Ltd closed at ₹880.90, up 2.42%. The day's high was ₹885.05 and low was ₹861.75, and the total traded volume stood at 121,805.
14 May 2024, 3:18:06 PM IST
14 May 2024, 3:13:59 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,059.95, Nifty at 22,246.05 at 15:05 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 283.82 points to 73,059.95 at 15:05 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 142.00 to 22,246.05 points as of 15:05 IST.
14 May 2024, 3:03:51 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd SWOT Analysis
14 May 2024, 2:49:37 PM IST
14 May 2024, 2:33:21 PM IST
The JSW Steel Ltd stock has lost 2.61% in 1 day, lost 2.91% in the 1 week, lost 2.24% in 1 month, gained 2.45% 3 months, gained 14.62% in 6 months, gained 16.98% in 1 year, gained 4.22% in 3 years, and gained 24.31% in 5 years.
14 May 2024, 2:17:06 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd: 52-week high & low
JSW Steel Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹913.95 and 52-week low of ₹681.30. At last count, the stock was up 2.42% at ₹880.95.
14 May 2024, 1:46:38 PM IST
14 May 2024, 1:32:20 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how JSW Steel Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
14 May 2024, 1:18:06 PM IST
14 May 2024, 1:03:44 PM IST
14 May 2024, 12:47:27 PM IST
14 May 2024, 12:33:15 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of JSW Steel Ltd with peer listed stocks
14 May 2024, 12:02:48 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹45.71, JSW Steel Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 18.82 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.85 times its price-to-book ratio.
14 May 2024, 11:46:29 AM IST
14 May 2024, 11:34:20 AM IST
14 May 2024, 11:18:04 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,997.41, Nifty at 22,143.50 at 11:09 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 221.28 points to 72,997.41 at 11:09 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 39.45 to 22,143.50 points as of 11:09 IST.
14 May 2024, 11:03:52 AM IST
JSW Steel Ltd versus peer group stocks
14 May 2024, 10:47:37 AM IST
JSW Steel Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of JSW Steel Ltd's shares on the BSE as of 10:40 IST stands at 40,956.
14 May 2024, 10:17:08 AM IST
JSW Steel Ltd stock up 2.91% in 5 days
While the JSW Steel Ltd share gained 2.61% today, the scip is up 2.24% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 14.62% and one-year return of 16.98%.