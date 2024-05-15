JSW Steel Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 1.28% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

15 May 2024, 3:43:06 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd shares close at ₹870.20, down 1.28%
15 May 2024, 3:32:56 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of JSW Steel Ltd closed at ₹871.00, down 1.19%. The day's high was ₹883.50 and low was ₹863.75, and the total traded volume stood at 50,553.
15 May 2024, 3:16:36 PM IST
15 May 2024, 3:14:35 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,949.71, Nifty at 22,222.95 at 15:04 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 154.90 points to 72,949.71 at 15:04 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 5.10 to 22,222.95 points as of 15:04 IST.
15 May 2024, 3:02:25 PM IST
15 May 2024, 2:48:08 PM IST
15 May 2024, 2:31:50 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 1.08%; m-cap at 2.13 Lakh Crore
The JSW Steel Ltd stock has lost 2.61% in 1 day, lost 2.91% in the 1 week, lost 2.24% in 1 month, gained 2.45% 3 months, gained 14.62% in 6 months, gained 16.98% in 1 year, gained 4.22% in 3 years, and gained 24.31% in 5 years.
15 May 2024, 2:19:39 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹913.95 and 52-week low of ₹681.30. At last count, the stock was down 1.08% at ₹871.90.
15 May 2024, 1:47:11 PM IST
The Steel company saw 45,791 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
15 May 2024, 1:30:48 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how JSW Steel Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
15 May 2024, 1:16:38 PM IST
15 May 2024, 1:02:26 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹913.95 and 52-week low of ₹681.30. At last count, the stock was down 0.57% at ₹876.45.
15 May 2024, 12:48:10 PM IST
15 May 2024, 12:33:55 PM IST
15 May 2024, 12:03:29 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹45.71, JSW Steel Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 19.28 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.92 times its price-to-book ratio.
15 May 2024, 11:47:12 AM IST
15 May 2024, 11:33:00 AM IST
The Steel company saw 33,019 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
15 May 2024, 11:18:45 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,054.72, Nifty at 22,193.30 at 11:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 49.89 points to 73,054.72 at 11:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 24.55 to 22,193.30 points as of 11:10 IST.
15 May 2024, 11:02:24 AM IST
15 May 2024, 10:48:06 AM IST
JSW Steel Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of JSW Steel Ltd's shares on the BSE as of 10:39 IST stands at 26,256.
15 May 2024, 10:17:37 AM IST
JSW Steel Ltd stock down 2.91% in 5 days
While the JSW Steel Ltd share lost 2.61% today, the scip is down 2.24% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 14.62% and one-year return of 16.98%.