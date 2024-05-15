scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS

Feedback

JSW Steel Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 1.28% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

Business Today Desk | Updated May 15, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

JSW Steel Ltd Stock Price Live: The JSW Steel Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. JSW Steel Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹881.45, up 2.48%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹913.95 and ₹681.30 in the last one year. At last count, the JSW Steel Ltd sector company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹2.16 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive JSW Steel Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights

JSW Steel Ltd Share Price Updates, May 15, 2024 JSW Steel Ltd Share Price Updates, May 15, 2024
15 May 2024, 3:43:06 PM IST

JSW Steel Ltd shares close at ₹870.20, down 1.28%

That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
15 May 2024, 3:32:56 PM IST

JSW Steel Ltd Stock Price Recap

Shares of JSW Steel Ltd closed at ₹871.00, down 1.19%. The day's high was ₹883.50 and low was ₹863.75, and the total traded volume stood at 50,553.
15 May 2024, 3:16:36 PM IST

JSW Steel Ltd share price chart today

15 May 2024, 3:14:35 PM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 72,949.71, Nifty at 22,222.95 at 15:04 IST

The 30-share Sensex was down 154.90 points to 72,949.71 at 15:04 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 5.10 to 22,222.95 points as of 15:04 IST.
15 May 2024, 3:02:25 PM IST

JSW Steel Ltd SWOT Analysis

15 May 2024, 2:48:08 PM IST

Here's how JSW Steel Ltd price chart looks like today

15 May 2024, 2:31:50 PM IST

JSW Steel Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 1.08%; m-cap at 2.13 Lakh Crore

The JSW Steel Ltd stock has lost 2.61% in 1 day, lost 2.91% in the 1 week, lost 2.24% in 1 month, gained 2.45% 3 months, gained 14.62% in 6 months, gained 16.98% in 1 year, gained 4.22% in 3 years, and gained 24.31% in 5 years.
15 May 2024, 2:19:39 PM IST

JSW Steel Ltd: 52-week high & low

JSW Steel Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹913.95 and 52-week low of ₹681.30. At last count, the stock was down 1.08% at ₹871.90.
15 May 2024, 1:47:11 PM IST

45,791 JSW Steel Ltd shares change hands

The Steel company saw 45,791 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
15 May 2024, 1:30:48 PM IST

JSW Steel Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings

Here’s how JSW Steel Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
15 May 2024, 1:16:38 PM IST

Here's how JSW Steel Ltd price chart looks like today

15 May 2024, 1:02:26 PM IST

JSW Steel Ltd: 52-week high & low

JSW Steel Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹913.95 and 52-week low of ₹681.30. At last count, the stock was down 0.57% at ₹876.45.
15 May 2024, 12:48:10 PM IST

JSW Steel Ltd Stock Summary

15 May 2024, 12:33:55 PM IST

Large Cap comparison of JSW Steel Ltd with peer listed stocks

15 May 2024, 12:03:29 PM IST

JSW Steel Ltd valuations

At earnings per share of ₹45.71, JSW Steel Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 19.28 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.92 times its price-to-book ratio.
15 May 2024, 11:47:12 AM IST

Here's how JSW Steel Ltd price chart looks like today

15 May 2024, 11:33:00 AM IST

33,019 JSW Steel Ltd shares change hands

The Steel company saw 33,019 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
15 May 2024, 11:18:45 AM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 73,054.72, Nifty at 22,193.30 at 11:10 IST

The 30-share Sensex was down 49.89 points to 73,054.72 at 11:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 24.55 to 22,193.30 points as of 11:10 IST.
15 May 2024, 11:02:24 AM IST

JSW Steel Ltd versus peer group stocks

15 May 2024, 10:48:06 AM IST

JSW Steel Ltd Stock trade volume update

The total volume of JSW Steel Ltd's shares on the BSE as of 10:39 IST stands at 26,256.
15 May 2024, 10:17:37 AM IST

JSW Steel Ltd stock down 2.91% in 5 days

While the JSW Steel Ltd share lost 2.61% today, the scip is down 2.24% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 14.62% and one-year return of 16.98%.
Advertisement