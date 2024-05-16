JSW Steel Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 1.46% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

16 May 2024, 3:41:47 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd shares close at ₹883.50, up 1.46%
16 May 2024, 3:31:35 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of JSW Steel Ltd closed at ₹886.45, up 1.80%. The day's high was ₹888.20 and low was ₹865.00, and the total traded volume stood at 86,862.
16 May 2024, 3:17:23 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd share price chart today
16 May 2024, 3:13:18 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,637.34, Nifty at 22,325.05 at 15:04 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 650.31 points to 73,637.34 at 15:04 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 124.50 to 22,325.05 points as of 15:04 IST.
16 May 2024, 3:03:10 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd SWOT Analysis
16 May 2024, 2:46:52 PM IST
Here's how JSW Steel Ltd price chart looks like today
16 May 2024, 2:30:35 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.38%; m-cap at 2.14 Lakh Crore
The JSW Steel Ltd stock has lost 2.61% in 1 day, lost 2.91% in the 1 week, lost 2.24% in 1 month, gained 2.45% 3 months, gained 14.62% in 6 months, gained 16.98% in 1 year, gained 4.22% in 3 years, and gained 24.31% in 5 years.
16 May 2024, 2:18:25 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd: 52-week high & low
JSW Steel Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹913.95 and 52-week low of ₹681.30. At last count, the stock was up 0.15% at ₹872.10.
16 May 2024, 1:47:56 PM IST
66,125 JSW Steel Ltd shares change hands
The Steel company saw 66,125 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
16 May 2024, 1:31:33 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how JSW Steel Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
16 May 2024, 1:17:22 PM IST
Here's how JSW Steel Ltd price chart looks like today
16 May 2024, 1:01:05 PM IST
16 May 2024, 12:46:52 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd Stock Summary
16 May 2024, 12:34:43 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of JSW Steel Ltd with peer listed stocks
16 May 2024, 12:02:14 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹45.71, JSW Steel Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 19.05 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.88 times its price-to-book ratio.
16 May 2024, 11:45:56 AM IST
16 May 2024, 11:31:41 AM IST
20,369 JSW Steel Ltd shares change hands
16 May 2024, 11:17:30 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,838.91, Nifty at 22,163.15 at 11:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 148.12 points to 72,838.91 at 11:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 37.40 to 22,163.15 points as of 11:10 IST.
16 May 2024, 11:01:11 AM IST
JSW Steel Ltd versus peer group stocks
16 May 2024, 10:46:58 AM IST
JSW Steel Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of JSW Steel Ltd's shares on the BSE as of 10:34 IST stands at 13,224.
16 May 2024, 10:18:33 AM IST
JSW Steel Ltd stock up 2.91% in 5 days
While the JSW Steel Ltd share gained 2.61% today, the scip is up 2.24% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 14.62% and one-year return of 16.98%.