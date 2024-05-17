JSW Steel Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 1.77% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

17 May 2024, 3:41:44 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd shares close at ₹902.00, up 1.77%
17 May 2024, 3:33:37 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of JSW Steel Ltd closed at ₹907.00, up 2.33%. The day's high was ₹914.85 and low was ₹878.80, and the total traded volume stood at 218,424.
17 May 2024, 3:17:20 PM IST
17 May 2024, 3:13:12 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,896.36, Nifty at 22,473.15 at 14:55 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 232.64 points to 73,896.36 at 14:55 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 69.30 to 22,473.15 points as of 14:55 IST.
17 May 2024, 3:00:54 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd SWOT Analysis
17 May 2024, 2:46:42 PM IST
17 May 2024, 2:32:31 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 2.34%; m-cap at 2.22 Lakh Crore
The JSW Steel Ltd stock has lost 2.61% in 1 day, lost 2.91% in the 1 week, lost 2.24% in 1 month, gained 2.45% 3 months, gained 14.62% in 6 months, gained 16.98% in 1 year, gained 4.22% in 3 years, and gained 24.31% in 5 years.
17 May 2024, 2:18:16 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹914.85 and 52-week low of ₹681.30. At last count, the stock was up 2.50% at ₹908.55.
17 May 2024, 1:47:46 PM IST
The Steel company saw 124,011 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
17 May 2024, 1:33:29 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how JSW Steel Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
17 May 2024, 1:17:12 PM IST
17 May 2024, 1:00:54 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹914.85 and 52-week low of ₹681.30. At last count, the stock was up 2.56% at ₹909.00.
17 May 2024, 12:46:43 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd Stock Summary
17 May 2024, 12:34:33 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of JSW Steel Ltd with peer listed stocks
17 May 2024, 12:04:06 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹45.71, JSW Steel Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 19.39 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.93 times its price-to-book ratio.
17 May 2024, 11:45:47 AM IST
17 May 2024, 11:33:38 AM IST
The Steel company saw 51,681 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
17 May 2024, 11:15:20 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,909.07, Nifty at 22,447.15 at 11:04 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 245.35 points to 73,909.07 at 11:04 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 43.30 to 22,447.15 points as of 11:04 IST.
17 May 2024, 11:03:10 AM IST
JSW Steel Ltd versus peer group stocks
17 May 2024, 10:46:52 AM IST
The total volume of JSW Steel Ltd's shares on the BSE as of 10:39 IST stands at 30,005.
17 May 2024, 10:18:26 AM IST
JSW Steel Ltd stock up 2.91% in 5 days
While the JSW Steel Ltd share gained 2.61% today, the scip is up 2.24% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 14.62% and one-year return of 16.98%.