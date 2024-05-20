JSW Steel Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 1.80% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

20 May 2024, 3:41:39 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd shares close at ₹891.00, down 1.80%
20 May 2024, 3:33:34 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of JSW Steel Ltd closed at ₹891.00, down 1.80%. The day's high was ₹900.10 and low was ₹885.80, and the total traded volume stood at 26,291.
20 May 2024, 3:17:18 PM IST
20 May 2024, 3:11:09 PM IST
20 May 2024, 3:03:03 PM IST
20 May 2024, 2:46:45 PM IST
20 May 2024, 2:32:35 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 1.80%; m-cap at 2.18 Lakh Crore
The JSW Steel Ltd stock has lost 2.61% in 1 day, lost 2.91% in the 1 week, lost 2.24% in 1 month, gained 2.45% 3 months, gained 14.62% in 6 months, gained 16.98% in 1 year, gained 4.22% in 3 years, and gained 24.31% in 5 years.
20 May 2024, 2:16:20 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd: 52-week high & low
JSW Steel Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹914.85 and 52-week low of ₹681.30. At last count, the stock was down 1.80% at ₹891.00.
20 May 2024, 1:47:51 PM IST
26,291 JSW Steel Ltd shares change hands
The Steel company saw 26,291 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
20 May 2024, 1:31:30 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how JSW Steel Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
20 May 2024, 1:17:19 PM IST
20 May 2024, 1:03:10 PM IST
20 May 2024, 12:46:52 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd Stock Summary
20 May 2024, 12:32:42 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of JSW Steel Ltd with peer listed stocks
20 May 2024, 12:02:14 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹45.71, JSW Steel Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 19.49 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.95 times its price-to-book ratio.
20 May 2024, 11:45:56 AM IST
20 May 2024, 11:33:47 AM IST
20 May 2024, 11:17:32 AM IST
20 May 2024, 11:03:20 AM IST
JSW Steel Ltd versus peer group stocks
20 May 2024, 10:47:05 AM IST
JSW Steel Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of JSW Steel Ltd's shares on the BSE as of 15:59 IST stands at 26,291.
20 May 2024, 10:16:35 AM IST
