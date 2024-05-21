JSW Steel Share Price LIVE: Stock gains 3.60%; here’s summary so far

21 May 2024, 1:47:47 PM IST
193,337 JSW Steel Ltd shares change hands
The Steel company saw 193,337 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
21 May 2024, 1:33:28 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how JSW Steel Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
21 May 2024, 1:17:11 PM IST
Here's how JSW Steel Ltd price chart looks like today
21 May 2024, 1:00:52 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd: 52-week high & low
JSW Steel Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹926.05 and 52-week low of ₹681.30. At last count, the stock was up 3.92% at ₹925.90.
21 May 2024, 12:46:41 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd Stock Summary
21 May 2024, 12:34:31 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of JSW Steel Ltd with peer listed stocks
21 May 2024, 12:01:52 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹45.71, JSW Steel Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 19.49 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.95 times its price-to-book ratio.
21 May 2024, 11:47:41 AM IST
Here's how JSW Steel Ltd price chart looks like today
21 May 2024, 11:31:23 AM IST
119,389 JSW Steel Ltd shares change hands
The Steel company saw 119,389 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
21 May 2024, 11:17:08 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,908.05, Nifty at 22,477.95 at 11:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 97.89 points to 73,908.05 at 11:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 24.05 to 22,477.95 points as of 11:10 IST.
21 May 2024, 11:02:57 AM IST
JSW Steel Ltd versus peer group stocks
21 May 2024, 10:46:40 AM IST
JSW Steel Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of JSW Steel Ltd's shares on the BSE as of 10:40 IST stands at 96,926.
21 May 2024, 10:18:13 AM IST
JSW Steel Ltd stock up 2.91% in 5 days
While the JSW Steel Ltd share gained 2.61% today, the scip is up 2.24% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 14.62% and one-year return of 16.98%.
21 May 2024, 10:01:53 AM IST
JSW Steel Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
JSW Steel Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 2.28% intraday against a 2.28% rise in the NSE benchmark during the same period.
21 May 2024, 9:47:42 AM IST
Here's how JSW Steel Ltd price chart looks like today
21 May 2024, 9:33:29 AM IST
Want to know how JSW Steel Ltd's cash flows look like? See below
21 May 2024, 9:02:58 AM IST
How JSW Steel Ltd performed in last 4 quarters
21 May 2024, 8:46:43 AM IST
JSW Steel Ltd Share Price: Stock market previous session update at closing bell
In the previous trading session, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 73,917.03 points higher at 253.31, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 62.25 points to settle at 22,466.10.
21 May 2024, 8:32:32 AM IST
JSW Steel Ltd Share Price: 52 week low and 52 week high
On May 18, 2024,JSW Steel Ltd`s stock closed 1.8% lower at ₹891.00. The 52-week low stood at ₹681.30, and the 52-week high reached ₹914.85.
21 May 2024, 8:04:10 AM IST
JSW Steel Ltd Share Price: Day's high and low of previous session
The price of the stock reached a low of ₹885.80 and went up to a high of ₹900.10 during the previous trading session on May 18, 2024.
21 May 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST
Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on JSW Steel Ltd. The JSW Steel Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. JSW Steel Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹891.00, down 1.80%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹914.85 and ₹681.30 in the last one year. At last count, the JSW Steel Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹2.18 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive JSW Steel Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.
NOTE: This blog is auto-generated and auto-updated from the data received from official sources and Business Today group reporters. This has not been written by an Business Today staffer.