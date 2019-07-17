scorecardresearch
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Live Updates: ICJ asks Pakistan to review death sentence

Jul 17, 2019, Updated Jul 21, 2019, 9:42 AM IST

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) pronounced the verdict in the Kulbushan Jadhav case on Wednesday. The verdict that found Pakistan in violation of the Vienna Convention asked the country to review Jadhav's conviction. Out of the 16 judges, 15 found Pakistan in violation of the Vienna Convention. The judgement was pronounced around 3 pm (6:30 pm IST) at the Peace Palace, Hague, in the Netherlands. ICJ President, Justice Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf of Somalia pronounce the verdict while the court registrar read out the case details. Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court on the charges of 'espionage and terrorism' after a closed trial in April 2017. His sentencing evoked a sharp reaction in India. The verdict in the high-profile case comes nearly five months after a 15-member bench of ICJ led by Judge Yusuf had reserved its decision on February 21 after hearing oral submissions by India and Pakistan. The proceedings of the case took two years and two months to complete.

 

5:47 PM (1 year ago)

Who is Kulbhushan Jadhav?

Posted by :- Manali

5:54 PM (1 year ago)

India's expectations from ICJ's judgement?

Posted by :- Manali
Diplomatic corridors on both sides have been tight-lipped about Jadhav's case as spokespersons of India and Pakistan did not want to "prejudge" the results of the verdict. However, the Indian side's demands at the ICJ are to get consular access to Jadhav, cancel the decision of death sentence by a military court in Pakistan, free and fair trial under ordinary law before a civilian court, right to make arrangements for Jadhav's legal representations apart from the most important demand of Jadhav's release.
6:04 PM (1 year ago)

Indian Embassy team arrives at ICJ, Hague

Posted by :- Manali
The Indian Embassy team arrived at the International Courts of Justice, Hague in Netherlands a short while ago.




6:16 PM (1 year ago)

India's Ambassador to the Netherlands reaches ICJ

Posted by :- Manali



6:27 PM (1 year ago)

Friends, family of Jadhav pray before verdict

Posted by :- Manali
6:29 PM (1 year ago)

ICJ orders consular access

Posted by :- Manali
ICJ orders that consular access be given to Kulbhushan Jadhav.
6:36 PM (1 year ago)

ICJ asks Pakistan to review conviction

Posted by :- Manali
The ICJ ruled in favour of India and asked Pakistan to review Kulbhushan Jadhav's conviction.
6:37 PM (1 year ago)

Great victory for India: Sushma Swaraj

Posted by :- Manali


 
6:39 PM (1 year ago)

Death sentence stayed by ICJ

Posted by :- Manali
The court has also stayed Jadhav's death sentence till the case is reviewed by Pakistan after giving him consular access.
6:43 PM (1 year ago)

Court on the death sentence

Posted by :- Manali



6:44 PM (1 year ago)

The Court has rejected most of the remedies sought by India

Posted by :- Manali
6:49 PM (1 year ago)

Pakistan deprived India of the right to communicate with Jadhav: ICJ

Posted by :- Manali
Court finds that Pakistan deprived India of the right to communicate with and have access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, to visit him in detention and to arrange for his legal representation, and thereby breached obligations incumbent upon it under Vienna Convention on Consular Relations: ICJ
6:56 PM (1 year ago)

The verdict is near unanimous

Posted by :- Manali
Of the 16 judges on the bench, 15 have ruled against Pakistan and said that it was in violation of the Vienna Convention. The only judge to dissent is the ad hoc judge Tassaduq Hussain Jillani of Pakistan.
6:59 PM (1 year ago)

Friends of Jadhav celebrate after the verdict

Posted by :- Manali



7:18 PM (1 year ago)

Big victory for India: Rajnath Singh

Posted by :- Manali



7:19 PM (1 year ago)

Justice in the true sense of the word: P Chidambaram

Posted by :- Manali


 
7:23 PM (1 year ago)

Will wait for Kulbhushan to come back: Jadhav's uncle

Posted by :- Manali
Retd Acp Subhash Jadhav who is uncle of Kulbhushan spoke to India Today and said that though the verdict that has come from ICJ is positive, they will be completely happy when Kulbhushan is released and he comes back to India. He said he was in touch with the family and his brother, Kulbhushan's father. He said that the family was waiting for Kulbhushan to come back.
9:26 AM (1 year ago)

