Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Live Updates: ICJ asks Pakistan to review death sentence

5:54 PM (1 year ago)

India's expectations from ICJ's judgement?

Posted by :- Manali

Diplomatic corridors on both sides have been tight-lipped about Jadhav's case as spokespersons of India and Pakistan did not want to "prejudge" the results of the verdict. However, the Indian side's demands at the ICJ are to get consular access to Jadhav, cancel the decision of death sentence by a military court in Pakistan, free and fair trial under ordinary law before a civilian court, right to make arrangements for Jadhav's legal representations apart from the most important demand of Jadhav's release.