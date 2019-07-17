Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Live Updates: ICJ asks Pakistan to review death sentence

Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court on the charges of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial in April 2017. His sentencing evoked a sharp reaction in India. The verdict in the high-profile case comes nearly five months after a 15-member bench of ICJ led by Judge Yusuf had reserved its decision on February 21 after hearing oral submissions by India and Pakistan. The proceedings of the case took two years and two months to complete.
Hague, Netherlands: Team from Indian Embassy arrives at International Courts of Justice for #KulbhushanJadhav case's verdict pic.twitter.com/zP8g9vRwyc— ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019
Hague, Netherlands: India's Ambassador to the Netherlands Venu Rajamony and MEA Joint Secretary (Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran) Deepak Mittal arrive at International Courts of Justice for #KulbhushanJadhav case's verdict pic.twitter.com/wGfoorqJk7— ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019
Mumbai: Friends and family of #KulbhushanJadhav pray ahead of the International Court of Justice verdict. pic.twitter.com/y9RVXpKHwD— ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019
I wholeheartedly welcome the verdict of International Court of Justice in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav. It is a great victory for India. /1— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 17, 2019
The Court has also said that Jadhav death sentence should remain suspended until Pakistan effectively reviews and reconsiders the conviction/sentence in light of Pakistan breach of Art 36(1) i.e. denial of consular access and notification pic.twitter.com/nfTbAEQ0q8— Reema Omer (@reema_omer) July 17, 2019
The Court has, however, rejected most of the remedies sought by India, including annulment of military court decision convicting Jadhav, his release and safe passage to India pic.twitter.com/dxyMcHHAYWReema Omer (@reema_omer) July 17, 2019
Mumbai: Friends of #KulbhushanJadhav celebrate after International Court of Justice, #ICJ rules in favour of India. pic.twitter.com/HfGb7leG0w— ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: International Court of Justice has directed Pakistan to grant consular access to #KulbhushanJadhav. It is no doubt a big victory for India pic.twitter.com/RFqg3wCYPV— ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019
ICJ delivers justice in the true sense of that word, upholding human rights, due procedure and the rule of law— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) July 17, 2019
