LTIMindtree Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.10% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

24 Apr 2024, 3:42:06 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd shares close at ₹4,726.80, up 0.33%
24 Apr 2024, 3:31:57 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of LTIMindtree Ltd closed at ₹4,733.00, down 0.07%. The day's high was ₹4,754.25 and low was ₹4,709.60, and the total traded volume stood at 489,867.
24 Apr 2024, 3:15:49 PM IST
24 Apr 2024, 3:11:48 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,829.90, Nifty at 22,414.50 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 91.45 points to 73,829.90 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 46.50 to 22,414.50 points as of 15:10 IST.
24 Apr 2024, 3:01:42 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd SWOT Analysis
24 Apr 2024, 2:47:36 PM IST
24 Apr 2024, 2:31:27 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.07%; m-cap at 1.40 Lakh Crore
The LTIMindtree Ltd stock has gained 0.35% in 1 day, gained 1.3% in the 1 week, lost 5.06% in 1 month, lost 16.23% 3 months, lost 9.2% in 6 months, gained 12.91% in 1 year, gained 6.58% in 3 years, and gained 22.88% in 5 years.
24 Apr 2024, 2:17:21 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd: 52-week high & low
LTIMindtree Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹6,442.00 and 52-week low of ₹4,148.20. At last count, the stock was down 0.03% at ₹4,719.10.
24 Apr 2024, 1:47:06 PM IST
343,297 LTIMindtree Ltd shares change hands
The IT - Software company saw 343,297 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
24 Apr 2024, 1:32:54 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how LTIMindtree Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
24 Apr 2024, 1:16:46 PM IST
24 Apr 2024, 1:04:40 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹6,442.00 and 52-week low of ₹4,148.20. At last count, the stock was down 0.04% at ₹4,724.50.
24 Apr 2024, 12:48:32 PM IST
24 Apr 2024, 12:34:26 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of LTIMindtree Ltd with peer listed stocks
24 Apr 2024, 12:02:11 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹155.18, LTIMindtree Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 30.43 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 7.74 times its price-to-book ratio.
24 Apr 2024, 11:47:57 AM IST
24 Apr 2024, 11:31:49 AM IST
159,595 LTIMindtree Ltd shares change hands
24 Apr 2024, 11:15:41 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,062.34, Nifty at 22,463.10 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 323.89 points to 74,062.34 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 95.10 to 22,463.10 points as of 11:15 IST.
24 Apr 2024, 11:03:36 AM IST
24 Apr 2024, 10:47:28 AM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of LTIMindtree Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 59,692.
24 Apr 2024, 10:17:15 AM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd stock up 1.3% in 5 days
While the LTIMindtree Ltd share gained 0.35% today, the scip is up 5.06% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 9.2% and one-year return of 12.91%.